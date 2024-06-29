Introducing iodéOS – An Android based operating system that lets you take the control back

iodéOS is an operating system for smartphones, based on the latest version of Android. It‘s developed by french company iodé technologies, which is based in Toulouse, France.

The software is free to download and Open Source, with the option to buy a premium membership with even more features than the standard protection and an online shop, where you can buy refurbished or new smartphones (from manufactures like Fairphone, Samsung, Google and more) directly from iodé, with iodéOS preinstalled. That way, even if you’re not a tech nerd, you can still take back control of your data and privacy, right out of the box.

How is iodéOS different from Android?

IodéOS is a Custom ROM. That means that it is based on the newest version of Android, but it has unique features to it, that the Android Open Source Project doesn‘t have. To be even more specific, iodéOS is a fork (i.e. a copy of the source code, with independent development happening thereafter) of LineageOS, which itself is a fork of the AOSP.

How does iodéOS protect your privacy on your smartphone?

iodéOS analyses internet connections from your apps in real-time lets you see the identity of recipients and the quantity of data they want to gather. You can also block any recipient like advertisers and trackers and get a rating of how privacy-respecting your apps are.

In the iodé app, you also get to see all data connections on a map, to visualize how and where your phone actually communicates all day long. This is a really cool feature to realize how hyper-connected we actually are and lets you take control of that.

If you hop on a premium plan, you get access to additional features including being able to cut off the internet connection for certain apps altogether or child protection features like limiting app access. With the iodéOS family premium plan, parents can easily connect up to 6 devices like smartphones and tablets and guide the online activities of their children in a respectful way, while having the peace of mind that children aren’t exposed to dangerous or addicting content online.

Another benefit of iodéOS is that it comes with a selection of privacy-friendly apps preinstalled. Have you ever wondered why your calendar app needs access to your location? Or why your note taking app wants access to your camera, contacts and other permissions? That’s how privacy-invading most apps you get from the Play Store are.

The preinstalled apps in iodéOS are mostly open source and respect your privacy. And if that wasn’t enough, you can actually uninstall any app you like. Gone are the days where your phone is stuffed with bloatware, slowing down your phone, taking up space and draining your battery.

IodéOS comes with two app stores: F-Droid, which hosts mainly Open Source by independent developers and Aurora Store, which is a privacy-friendly frontend of the Google Play Store, that lets you install all common apps you‘d normally want to use.

About the company: iodé technologies

iodé technologies was founded in 2021 by Antoine Maurino and Vincent Vidal and has been continuously gaining momentum by serving thousands of users all around the world.