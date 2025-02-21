IOC and TCL Announce Long-Term Global Partnership Until 2032

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially announced a global partnership with technology giant TCL, extending through 2032. Under this agreement, TCL will serve as the Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner in the Home Audiovisual Equipment and Home Appliances category.

This partnership will enhance fan and athlete experiences through TCL’s innovative digital displays at Olympic and Paralympic venues and advanced household appliances in the Olympic Village. The collaboration also aims to engage billions of viewers worldwide through cutting-edge marketing campaigns. Additionally, TCL will contribute to the IOC’s Olympic AI Agenda, supporting both on-site and at-home experiences for fans and athletes.

Enhancing Athlete and Fan Engagement

A significant initiative within this partnership is the “Athlete Moments” program, allowing athletes to instantly connect with their loved ones post-competition. Through this collaboration, the IOC will redistribute the revenue generated to support sports organizations globally, including National Olympic Committees, athletes, and Organizing Committees for future Olympic and Youth Olympic Games.

Official Announcement at Beijing’s Iconic Venue

The announcement was made in Beijing, China, at the renowned “Water Cube” (Beijing 2008) / “Ice Cube” (Beijing 2022) venue. IOC President Thomas Bach expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “The IOC is pleased to welcome TCL, a global leader in television and household goods, to the Olympic family. With a long-standing commitment to sports, TCL is now elevating its vision to inspire excellence on the world’s biggest sporting stage.”

TCL’s Commitment to the Olympic Spirit

Li Dongsheng, Founder and Chairman of TCL, emphasized the company’s alignment with the Olympic values, saying, “We are honored to be a Worldwide Olympic and Paralympic Partner. At TCL, our goal has always been to ‘Inspire Greatness,’ a philosophy that perfectly aligns with the Olympic spirit. Through this partnership, our technological innovations will enhance the Olympic Games experience and connect with audiences worldwide. Furthermore, TCL remains dedicated to fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities, supporting the Olympic sustainability goals, and contributing to a better future.”

TCL’s Role in Advancing Smart Technology for the Olympics

With a history of supporting global sports, TCL will enhance visual and lifestyle experiences at the Olympics by integrating its intelligent innovations. These include smart displays, air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, door locks, audio systems, projectors, and TCL RayNeo smart glasses.

Established in 1981, TCL is committed to “Building a Sustainable and Connected Future with Advanced Technology.” The company aims to empower smart, healthy lifestyles by providing next-generation intelligent experiences. Operating in over 160 countries and regions, TCL has strengthened its presence with 46 R&D centers and 38 manufacturing bases worldwide.

IOC Welcomes TCL to the TOP Programme

Jiří Kejval, Chair of the IOC Revenues and Commercial Partnerships Commission, praised TCL for its innovation and rapid global growth. “TCL is a leader in its field and one of the fastest-growing global brands. The TOP Programme continues to provide leading brands with a unique marketing platform rooted in the global reach and values of the Olympic Games. This partnership with TCL reinforces our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

With this long-term collaboration, the IOC and TCL are set to create an exceptional Olympic and Paralympic experience, enhancing engagement through advanced technology and fostering a global connection with sports fans.