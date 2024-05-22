iOS 17.5: All the Fun and Useful New Features That Just Landed on Your iPhone

Explore the new features in iOS 17.5, including web distribution in the EU, Apple News+ enhancements, Pride wallpapers, cross-platform tracking detection, and more.

Apple has officially released iOS 17.5, bringing a host of new features and improvements to iPhone users. Here’s a detailed look at what’s new in this latest update and how these features can enhance your iPhone experience.

Web Distribution in the EU

One of the most significant updates in iOS 17.5 is the introduction of “Web Distribution” in the European Union. This feature allows developers to distribute their apps directly from their websites, bypassing the App Store. Users can now install apps directly from a developer’s site, provided the developers adhere to Apple’s notarization guidelines and have registered their domains in App Store Connect. This move is seen as a response to regulatory pressures in the EU and aims to provide more flexibility for both developers and users​.

Apple News+ Enhancements

For Apple News+ subscribers, iOS 17.5 introduces a couple of notable features. First, there’s a new word game called “Quartiles,” where players form words from a grid of tiles. This game is part of Apple’s effort to make its premium news service more engaging. Additionally, Apple News+ now supports offline mode, allowing subscribers to access articles, audio reports, and puzzles without an internet connection. This feature is particularly useful for reading on the go without worrying about connectivity​​.

New Pride Wallpaper

In celebration of LGBTQ+ Pride, Apple has added a new dynamic Pride wallpaper to iOS 17.5. This wallpaper features vibrant colors inspired by various pride flags and aims to support and promote equality for LGBTQ+ communities globally. This update is in line with Apple’s tradition of releasing Pride-themed wallpapers and watch faces each year​.

Cross-Platform Tracking Detection

A major new security feature in iOS 17.5 is cross-platform tracking detection. This feature alerts users if an unknown Bluetooth tracker, not just Apple’s AirTags, is found moving with them. The system can detect and notify users about trackers from other manufacturers, enhancing user privacy and security by helping to identify and disable unauthorized tracking devices​.

Find My Network Updates

iOS 17.5 brings updates to the Find My network, including a new “Repair State” option. Previously, users had to disable Find My before sending their devices for repair. Now, the Repair State feature allows the device to remain trackable during the repair process, providing peace of mind for users concerned about the security of their devices while they are being serviced​​.

Design Tweaks and Minor Improvements

The update also includes several minor design tweaks. For example, the Podcasts widget now dynamically changes color based on the podcast artwork. The Apple Books app has a redesigned “Reading Goal” icon, and the Settings app features a new glyph for the “Passkeys Access for Web Browsers” menu under Privacy & Security​.

How to Update

Updating to iOS 17.5 is straightforward. Simply go to the Settings app on your iPhone, tap on General, then Software Update, and follow the prompts to download and install the latest version. It’s recommended to keep your device updated to benefit from the latest features and security improvements.

With iOS 17.5, Apple continues to enhance the iPhone experience with practical and fun updates that cater to both functionality and user enjoyment. Whether you are an avid Apple News+ reader, concerned about privacy, or just looking to show your Pride, this update has something for everyone.