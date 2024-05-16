iOS 17.5: Your iPhone Just Got the New Puzzle Game Quartiles and More

iOS 17.5 introduces the new puzzle game Quartiles, EU web app downloads, and Apple News offline mode, enhancing your iPhone experience.

Apple has officially released iOS 17.5, bringing a suite of new features and enhancements to iPhone users. This update may not be as extensive as previous ones, but it introduces notable improvements and fresh content, including a new puzzle game for Apple News+ subscribers.

Key Features in iOS 17.5

Quartiles Puzzle Game for Apple News+ One of the highlights of iOS 17.5 is the addition of “Quartiles,” a new word puzzle game available to Apple News+ subscribers in the United States and Canada. Players are prompted to select from a grid of tiles to form words, adding an engaging and educational element to the News+ experience. This game joins other Apple News+ games like daily crosswords, enhancing the entertainment options within the app.

Web Distribution in the EU For users in the European Union, iOS 17.5 introduces the capability to download apps directly from developers’ websites. This new feature allows eligible developers to offer their apps outside the App Store, provided they meet specific requirements, such as being an Apple Developer Program member for at least two years and having over one million annual installs. This move aligns with recent regulatory changes in the EU and gives users more flexibility in how they acquire apps.

Apple News Offline Mode Apple News+ subscribers can now access content offline. This new feature allows automatic downloading of top stories, full magazine issues, narrated articles, and puzzles, which can be accessed without Wi-Fi or cellular connection. This ensures that users can stay informed and entertained even when they are not connected to the internet.

Design Updates and New Wallpapers The update also brings minor design tweaks, including a dynamic color change for the Podcasts widget based on the current artwork and a redesigned “Reading Goal” icon in the Apple Books app. Additionally, iOS 17.5 introduces new Pride wallpapers for iPhone and iPad, celebrating LGBTQ+ communities.

Find My Network Enhancements iOS 17.5 enhances the Find My network with new anti-stalking features. The update enables the detection of tracking accessories that are not certified by Apple or the Find My network, helping users identify and disable potentially unwanted tracking devices. This update is part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to improve user privacy and security.

Bug Fixes and Performance Improvements The latest update addresses several bugs and performance issues, including enhancements to AirDrop for faster file sharing, improvements in battery life, and a resolution for the alarm bug that affected reliability. The Control Center’s volume slider has also been refined for better responsiveness.

Support for Qi2 Charging and PDF AutoFill iOS 17.5 adds support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard, compatible with iPhone 13 and 14 models. Additionally, the update improves AutoFill functionality in PDFs and other forms, making it easier to populate fields with information from contacts.

How to Update

To install iOS 17.5, navigate to the Settings app, select General, and then Software Update. Follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the update.