iOS 18.2 Beta 2 Supercharges Siri with ChatGPT and Unleashes New AI Creativity Tools

Apple has released the second beta version of iOS 18.2, which includes a variety of new Apple Intelligence features. Some of the most notable additions include ChatGPT integration with Siri, the ability to create custom emojis with Genmoji, and an Image Playground for generating images from text prompts.

ChatGPT and Siri Integration

With iOS 18.2 beta 2, Siri can now utilize ChatGPT to answer queries that it cannot handle independently. Users will be asked for permission before Siri accesses ChatGPT, and responses generated by ChatGPT will be displayed with a blue text marker. Users have the option to use ChatGPT without signing in, ensuring greater privacy. However, signing in allows OpenAI to store chat history, which can be accessed across multiple devices.

The iOS settings now include a ChatGPT Extension menu where users can monitor their usage of ChatGPT’s advanced capabilities. If the daily limit is exceeded, users will be prompted to upgrade to ChatGPT Plus, which costs $20 per month.

Genmoji: Creating Custom Emojis

Genmoji, a combination of “Generative AI” and “Emoji,” allows users to create unique emojis directly within the iOS keyboard and Messages app. To use this feature, users can tap on the emoji icon in the Messages app, then select the smiley face icon with a plus sign. After entering a text prompt describing the desired emoji, Apple Intelligence will generate a selection of custom emojis.

Image Playground: Generating Images from Text

Image Playground is a new standalone app that is pre-installed with iOS 18.2 beta 2. It can also be accessed from within the Messages app. Users can input text descriptions to generate images, and even use photos from their People album as inspiration. The generated images have an animated style.

Additional Apple Intelligence Features

iOS 18.2 beta 2 also introduces Image Wand, a feature that allows users to generate images in their notes based on rough sketches. Visual Intelligence is integrated into the camera app, enabling users to point the camera at text or images to receive more information. Finally, Writing Tools now includes options to change the tone and structure of written text.

Availability of iOS 18.2

Currently, the iOS 18.2 beta 2 is available to developers for testing. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the stable version of iOS 18.2 is expected to be released to the public in the week of December 2nd.