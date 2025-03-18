iOS 18.4 Beta 4 Arrives: Fine-Tuning Features and Squashing Pesky Bugs for iPhone Users

Apple has released the fourth beta version of its upcoming iOS 18.4 software update for iPhones. This latest iteration continues to refine the features introduced in earlier betas and addresses a range of reported bugs, bringing users closer to the final public release. Developers and public beta testers can now download the update and explore the improvements.

The iOS 18.4 beta 4 arrives roughly two weeks after the release of beta 3, following Apple’s typical beta testing cycle. While the official release date remains unannounced, the progression of beta builds suggests a launch in the near future. This update focuses on polishing existing functionalities and ensuring a stable and smooth user experience.

One of the key areas of improvement in this beta appears to be the enhanced customization options for the iPhone’s home screen and lock screen. Building upon the changes introduced in iOS 18, beta 4 offers more granular control over widget placement and appearance. Users can now resize certain widgets with greater flexibility and choose from a wider array of aesthetic styles to better match their personal preferences. For instance, the Weather widget now offers a compact view option that takes up less screen real estate, allowing users to fit more information on their home screen.

Beyond visual enhancements, iOS 18.4 beta 4 introduces several notable feature additions. The much-anticipated “Smart Summaries” feature within the Notes app has seen further development. This function, which uses on-device intelligence to generate concise summaries of lengthy notes, now supports a wider range of document types and offers improved accuracy in its summarization capabilities. Early testers report that the feature is particularly useful for quickly grasping the main points of meeting minutes or research articles saved within the Notes app.

Another welcome addition is the expansion of the “Focus Filters” feature. Initially introduced in iOS 15, Focus Filters allow users to customize how apps behave based on their current Focus mode. In iOS 18.4 beta 4, this functionality extends to the Calendar app. Users can now create specific calendar views that only show events relevant to their current Focus mode, such as work meetings during the “Work” Focus or personal appointments during the “Personal” Focus. This provides a more streamlined and less distracting calendar experience.

Apple has also addressed several prominent bugs reported by beta testers in previous versions. One persistent issue that caused unexpected app crashes when using certain third-party keyboards appears to have been resolved. Users who experienced this frustration should find a more stable typing experience with this latest beta.

Furthermore, the beta 4 update tackles a bug that affected the responsiveness of the Control Center on some iPhone models. Reports indicated that toggling certain settings, such as Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, could sometimes experience a slight delay. This update seems to have optimized the Control Center’s performance, resulting in quicker and more reliable interactions.

Battery life, a constant point of discussion among iPhone users, also appears to have received attention in this beta. While it is still early to draw definitive conclusions, some testers have reported a marginal improvement in battery performance compared to previous beta versions. Apple likely continues to fine-tune power management to ensure optimal efficiency.

For developers, iOS 18.4 beta 4 includes updated Software Development Kits (SDKs) and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). These updates allow developers to begin incorporating the new features and functionalities of iOS 18.4 into their own applications. The release notes accompanying the beta detail specific changes and improvements to these development tools.

Users interested in trying out the iOS 18.4 beta 4 can enroll their compatible iPhones in Apple’s Beta Software Program. It is crucial to remember that beta software is inherently less stable than final public releases and may contain unforeseen bugs. Apple advises users to back up their devices before installing any beta software.

The release of iOS 18.4 beta 4 signifies that Apple is in the final stages of development for this update. Based on the typical timeline, the public release could be just around the corner. iPhone users can anticipate a refined and more feature-rich experience with the arrival of iOS 18.4. This update demonstrates Apple’s commitment to continuously improving its mobile operating system and addressing user feedback.