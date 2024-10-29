iOS 18: Apple Intelligence Arrives, But Bigger Surprises Await

Explore the new AI-powered features in iOS 18! From intelligent writing tools and a smarter Siri to ChatGPT integration and customizable app defaults, discover what's new in iOS 18.1 and the upcoming iOS 18.2.

Apple has been busy rolling out software updates, and iOS 18.1 for iPhones is a significant one. This update introduces Apple Intelligence, a new system-wide AI designed to enhance user experience. However, Apple has also teased even more groundbreaking changes coming with the subsequent iOS 18.2 update. Let’s delve into the key features of both updates.

iOS 18.1: Apple Intelligence Takes Center Stage

iOS-wide Writing Tools: Apple Intelligence empowers users with advanced writing capabilities across various apps. This includes the ability to rewrite text with tone adjustments, proofread for grammar and clarity, and summarize content. These tools extend to the Notes app, call transcriptions, and email summaries.

Better interactive Siri: Siri receives a significant upgrade with improved language understanding, extensive product knowledge, and context retention. This translates to a more fluid interaction, allowing seamless switching between text and voice. Siri’s visual presence is also enhanced, appearing as a glowing light along the screen edges.

Smarter Photos app: The Photos app gains new intelligence with enhanced search functionality, enabling users to find photos or videos using text descriptions. A Clean Up tool allows for the removal of unwanted objects from images, and the Memories feature uses Apple Intelligence to curate personalized videos with narratives based on user descriptions.

Notification management: Mail receives a boost with Priority Messages, which highlights urgent emails, a Summarize feature for lengthy email threads, and Smart Reply for context-aware response suggestions.

iOS 18.2: Expanding on Intelligence and User Freedom

Change app defaults: iOS 18.2 introduces a dedicated section in Settings to change default apps for Email, Messaging, Calling, Browsing, Passwords, and Keyboards. This offers users, particularly in the EU, greater control over their digital environment, including the potential to switch browser engines and app stores.

Delete stock apps: EU users gain the ability to delete pre-installed apps like the App Store, Camera, Photos, Safari, and Messages. These apps can be re-downloaded from an “App Installation” section within Settings.

ChatGPT integration: iOS 18.2 integrates ChatGPT to augment Apple Intelligence. If Apple’s AI cannot fulfill a request, it can leverage ChatGPT’s capabilities, particularly in Writing Tools and Siri. This integration also brings advanced image and document understanding to the iPhone.

Visual Intelligence: The iPhone 16 series introduces Camera Control, a feature akin to Google Lens, allowing users to identify objects and places by pointing their camera. It also enables text translation and interaction.

Camera Control integration with 3rd party apps: Camera Control can be used to access Google and ChatGPT on iPhone 16.

Smarter Siri: Siri’s on-screen awareness is enhanced, providing better understanding and control of displayed content.

Genmoji and Image Wand: iOS 18.2 will introduce Genmoji, AI-generated emojis based on user prompts, and Image Wand, a tool to enhance sketches. These features will be part of the Image Playground suite.

Advanced Writing Tools: Apple Intelligence gains the ability to modify text based on specific user prompts, further refining its writing assistance capabilities.

This two-part update to iOS 18 signifies Apple’s commitment to AI integration and user-centric features. While iOS 18.1 lays the foundation with Apple Intelligence, iOS 18.2 expands on this foundation, promising a more personalized and powerful iPhone experience.