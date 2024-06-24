iPhone 13 Discount: Still Worth Buying in 2024? Amazon Deal Says Yes!

Despite the release of the iPhone 15 series, the iPhone 13 continues to be a popular choice among consumers, likely due to its affordability and features. Currently, Amazon is offering the iPhone 13 at its lowest price ever, making it an attractive deal for potential buyers. Additional offers and exchange deals can further reduce the cost of the already discounted phone.

Significant Price Reduction for the iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is currently available on Amazon at a 19 percent discount, bringing the price down to Rs. 48,799 from its original price of Rs. 59,900. Customers can take advantage of additional bank offers and an exchange offer to further lower the price.

Bank Offers and Discounts for iPhone 13 Buyers

Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card holders can receive a 5 percent cashback on the iPhone 13 purchase if they are Amazon Prime members. Non-Prime members are eligible for a 3 percent cashback. Additionally, using the Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card can lead to up to Rs. 2,197 in EMI savings.

Exchange Offer for iPhone 13 on Amazon

Amazon is also offering an exchange offer where customers can receive up to Rs. 44,250 off on the iPhone 13. The value of the exchange offer depends on the model and condition of the smartphone being exchanged.

Is the iPhone 13 Still a Worthwhile Purchase in 2024?

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic processor. It boasts a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP wide camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera, along with a 12MP wide selfie camera. While the iPhone 15 series may have newer features, the iPhone 13 remains a powerful and feature-rich phone, making it a worthy consideration for those looking to purchase a smartphone in 2024.