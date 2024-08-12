iPhone 17 Air: A Step Towards Something Better

Apple's iPhone 17 "Air" - a slimmer model bridging the gap between standard and Pro iPhones. It hints at future plans for an "Ultra" iPhone and a foldable model.

In a recent newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman sheds light on Apple’s plans for a slimmer iPhone 17 model, dubbed the iPhone 17 “Air.” This model is positioned as a middle ground between the standard iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro. Additionally, Gurman discusses Apple’s long-term iPhone strategy, including the potential for an “Ultra” model and a folding iPhone.

iPhone 17 “Air” – Finding the Right Balance

Apple’s quest for the perfect fourth flagship iPhone model has been ongoing since the iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 14 Plus, its successor, also failed to make a significant impact. Now, Apple is gearing up to introduce a slimmer iPhone 17 model in 2025.

This new model will feature a smaller Dynamic Island, an aluminum chassis, a 6.6-inch display, and a slightly less powerful camera system. Gurman suggests that Apple will market this model as a more affordable alternative to the Pro models while offering a superior experience compared to the standard iPhone 17.

Future iPhone Models: The “Ultra” and the Foldable

Gurman also hints at Apple’s ambition to pack Pro-level features into a slimmer design, potentially leading to the creation of an “Ultra” iPhone model. However, this is unlikely to happen before 2027.

Furthermore, Gurman anticipates the eventual release of a foldable iPhone, although a foldable iPad might take precedence. The foldable iPad is reportedly a high priority for Apple, and it’s possible that we’ll see it hit the market before the foldable iPhone.

Apple’s iPhone 17 “Air” appears to be a strategic move to address the gap between the standard and Pro models. While the “Ultra” and foldable models remain in the pipeline, the iPhone 17 “Air” represents a significant step towards Apple’s vision for the future of the iPhone.

The iPhone 17 “Air” appears to be a strategic move to address the gap between the standard and Pro models, potentially revitalizing iPhone sales in 2025. While the prospect of an “Ultra” model and a foldable iPhone remain on the horizon, the iPhone 17 “Air” signifies a significant step towards Apple’s vision for the future of the iPhone, balancing affordability with premium features.