iPhone 17 Air: What to Expect from Apple’s New Slim Contender Priced Around ₹89,900

iPhone 17 Air expected to launch in September 2025 with an ultra-thin design and a price around ₹89,900 in India. Leaks suggest a single 48MP rear camera, A19 chip, and 6.6-inch display.

The tech world is buzzing with anticipation for Apple’s next-generation smartphone lineup, and the rumored iPhone 17 Air is already generating significant excitement. Expected to debut in September 2025, this new model is tipped to be the thinnest iPhone ever created, potentially replacing the “Plus” variant in Apple’s offerings. With a projected price of around ₹89,900 in India, the iPhone 17 Air aims to strike a balance between sleek design and premium features.

Ultra-Thin Design Takes Center Stage

One of the most talked-about aspects of the iPhone 17 Air is its rumored ultra-thin profile. Leaks suggest the device could measure as little as 5.5mm in thickness, making it significantly slimmer than the 6.9mm thick iPhone 6, which currently holds the title of Apple’s thinnest iPhone. This focus on form factor aligns with a potential industry trend where manufacturers are prioritizing slim designs.

Concept renders reveal a possible horizontal camera module stretching across the top portion of the rear panel. This design would house a single 48-megapixel camera lens on the left and an LED flash on the right, marking a departure from Apple’s traditional camera layouts. While the module appears prominent in renders, it’s important to remember that these are not official images, and the final design could differ.

Display and Performance

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and the familiar Dynamic Island. The resolution is rumored to be 2796 x 1290 pixels. This display promises vibrant colors and smooth scrolling, enhancing the overall user experience.

Under the hood, the device is likely to be powered by Apple’s next-generation A19 chip, built on TSMC’s advanced third-generation 3nm N3P process. This chip should deliver improved performance and efficiency compared to its predecessors. The iPhone 17 Air is also expected to come with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsiveness. Storage options are rumored to start at 128GB.

Camera Capabilities

While the design emphasizes thinness, there might be some trade-offs in other areas. The single rear camera setup is expected to feature a 48-megapixel sensor. While this should still allow for high-quality photos, it might lack the optical zoom capabilities found in other iPhone models with multiple camera lenses. The front-facing camera is rumored to be a 24-megapixel sensor, an upgrade from the 12-megapixel cameras found in the iPhone 16 series.

Other Notable Features

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to support 5G connectivity and feature Apple’s own 5G and Wi-Fi chips. It will likely include Face ID for secure authentication. The device is also rumored to have a USB-C port, aligning with the trend across the industry. While the battery capacity is yet to be confirmed, some reports suggest it might be smaller than the standard iPhone 17 to accommodate the slim design.

Pricing and Availability

The expected price of around ₹89,900 for the base model in India positions the iPhone 17 Air as a premium device, although potentially slightly less expensive than the Pro models. The phone is anticipated to launch alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series in September 2025.

Potential Implications

The introduction of the iPhone 17 Air could signal a shift in Apple’s strategy, prioritizing a sleek and lightweight design. If the rumors hold true, the iPhone 16 Plus might be the last of the “Plus” models, with Apple opting for the “Air” moniker to denote a focus on thinness. This move could appeal to users who value a highly portable and stylish smartphone.