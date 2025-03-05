iPhone Users Get Gemini Chat on Lock Screen

Google Gemini now allows direct chat access from the iPhone lock screen. Users can interact with the AI without unlocking their devices.

Google’s Gemini expands its reach. Users can now engage in conversations directly from the iPhone’s lock screen. This update provides quick access to Gemini’s capabilities without needing to unlock the device. The change reflects Google’s effort to make its AI more accessible on mobile platforms.

The lock screen feature allows users to ask questions, check information, and perform tasks without navigating through multiple apps. This direct access streamlines interactions with the AI. Users get answers quickly. The feature utilizes Apple’s Live Activities. This feature allows apps to display realtime information on the lockscreen.

The lock screen function provides a snapshot of Gemini’s capabilities. Users can get weather updates, quick translations, and basic information. The feature handles simple queries. More complex interactions require unlocking the phone and opening the Gemini app.

The lock screen feature is available to users who have the Gemini app installed. Users must have the latest version of the Gemini app. The feature requires iOS 16.1 or later. The feature relies on Apple’s Live Activities framework.

