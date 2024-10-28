iQOO 13 Price Hike Confirmed, But Powerful Specs Remain a Major Draw

The iQOO 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6150mAh battery, and upgraded cameras will see a price increase. Learn more about its impressive specs and upcoming launch.

The iQOO 13 is generating significant buzz ahead of its October 30th launch in China. As one of the first smartphones to boast the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, expectations are high. Initial rumors from tipster DigitalChatStation suggested the iQOO 13 price for the base 12GB + 256GB model would be RMB 3,999, mirroring the launch price of its predecessor, the iQOO 12. This fueled speculation despite notable upgrades in the iQOO 13, including its chipset, design, and display.

iQOO Confirms Price Increase

However, an iQOO product manager, Galant V, recently confirmed in an online interaction that an iQOO 13 price hike is unavoidable. Citing increased production costs, the executive indicated that the base model will likely exceed the rumored RMB 3,999 price point.

Limited Trade-in Program

Further information revealed by the executive suggests that the trade-in program for the iQOO 13 will be limited to existing iQOO devices, potentially excluding Vivo phones.

Anticipation Builds for iQOO 13

Despite the price increase, the iQOO 13 offers an impressive array of features:

Display: A BOE Q10 display with 2K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming.

Processor: The powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, supported by a dedicated Q2 chip to enhance 144Hz gaming performance.

Battery and Fast Charging: A robust 6,150mAh battery with 120W fast charging, a significant upgrade from the 5,000mAh battery in the iQOO 12.

Cameras: A rumored triple camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary camera, a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX826 telephoto lens. This is a departure from the OmniVision sensors used in the iQOO 12.

With recent appearances on the BIS and Indonesia’s SDPPI platforms, a global launch seems imminent. iQOO has also confirmed the iQOO 13 will soon debut in India.