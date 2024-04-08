iQOO Announces Anniversary Discounts on Smartphone Range

iQOO is marking its four-year anniversary in India by offering discounts on its flagship, Neo, and Z series smartphones. These offers will be available from April 9th to April 14th, 2024, on the iQOO e-store and Amazon.in. Customers can save up to INR 25,000 on the iQOO 11, with additional deals on the iQOO 12 Desert Red variant, iQOO Z9, iQOO Neo9 Pro, and iQOO Z7 Pro.

Key Highlights:

Discounts and offers on iQOO smartphones from April 9th to April 14th.

Savings of up to INR 25,000 on the iQOO 11.

Special deals on the iQOO 12 Desert Red variant, iQOO Z9, iQOO Neo9 Pro, and iQOO Z7 Pro.

Sale available on iQOO e-store and Amazon.in.

iQOO’s smartphone lineup features the latest in mobile technology, including the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform on the iQOO 12, known for its gaming performance, fast memory, and quick flash storage. The iQOO 12 also boasts a 144Hz AMOLED display, 120W FlashCharge technology, and a triple rear camera system.

The iQOO Neo 9 Pro features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and a premium design, offering a high-performance gaming experience and superior night photography capabilities with its 50 MP Sony IMX920 camera.

The iQOO Z9, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor, offers unmatched performance in its segment, a Sony IMX 882 rear camera system, and a 120 Hz AMOLED display.

The iQOO Z7 Pro also utilizes the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G Mobile Platform and is noted for its slim design, high-performance scores, and a 64 MP AURA Light OIS Camera.

All iQOO smartphones are manufactured at vivo’s Greater Noida facility as part of the ‘Make in India‘ initiative. iQOO also offers extensive after-sales services through over 670 company-owned service centers across India.

iQOO’s Commitment to India

iQOO continues to support the ‘Make in India’ campaign, ensuring that its smartphones are produced locally. This initiative not only underscores iQOO’s commitment to the Indian market but also ensures quality and after-sales support for its customers through a wide network of service centers.