iQOO Expands Commitment to Mobile Gaming in India with Top Gamer Partnerships

iQOO, the high-performance smartphone brand from the vivo group, is strengthening its commitment to mobile gaming excellence in India. The company has announced a strategic partnership with India’s top seven gamers—Dynamo Gaming, GamerFleet, Mortal, Payal Gaming, Scout, Shreeman Legend, and UnGraduate Gamer. This collaboration aims to enhance the gaming experience by involving professional gamers in the development of high-performance devices designed for seamless gaming and live streaming.

Gamer-Certified Smartphones for Enhanced Gaming

Under this initiative, these gamers will use, test, provide feedback, and certify all iQOO smartphones, starting with the iQOO Neo 10R. Additionally, they will be using iQOO devices as their primary smartphone for their YouTube streams. Through this partnership, iQOO seeks to deliver an optimized gaming and live streaming experience by ensuring every aspect of its smartphones meets the expectations of both professional and casual gamers.

iQOO Neo 10R: Designed for Performance and Endurance

The iQOO Neo 10R is the first smartphone tested and certified by these gaming experts. Equipped with the Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 processor, the device ensures high-end gaming performance. It also features India’s slimmest 6400mAh battery*, providing long-lasting power without compromising on design. Scheduled for launch on 11th March 2025, the iQOO Neo 10R aims to deliver an exceptional gaming experience.

iQOO CEO on Strengthening India’s Esports Ecosystem

Nipun Marya, CEO of iQOO, commented on the collaboration, stating,

*”These gamers are the real questers, the catalysts behind the Esports culture in India. As a company committed to pushing the boundaries of gaming, we are collaborating with them to ensure the best gaming experience on iQOO smartphones.

With iQOO at the forefront of mobile Esports in India, we envision this partnership further enhancing the Android gaming experience for everyone, from casual to serious gamers. By working closely with these gamers to test and certify our smartphones, we are ensuring a product built by gamers, in our shared quest to redefine mobile gaming.”*

iQOO’s Expanding Role in India’s Booming Gaming Market

With the Indian gaming market projected to reach $9.2 billion by FY’29 (as per a Lumikai report in partnership with Google), iQOO is solidifying its role as a key player in this growing ecosystem. This collaboration is focused on advancing gaming technology and providing the next generation of Android mobile gamers with a device optimized for peak performance.

iQOO’s Continued Support for Esports in India

In December 2024, iQOO partnered with six BGMI Esports teams and over 100 gamers to support Esports in India. Additionally, in 2023, the company appointed a 23-year-old Gen Z Chief Gaming Officer, working directly with Gen Z gamers to gather valuable feedback on gaming performance. iQOO was also the official mobile phone partner for Esports at the 2022 Asian Games, further cementing its influence in the gaming industry.