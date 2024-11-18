iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Date and Specifications Confirmed

Discover the iQOO Neo 10 series launch on November 29th in China with MediaTek Dimensity 9400, Q2 chipset, and new colour options for a gaming edge.

iQOO is gearing up to launch its latest gaming-focused smartphones, the iQOO Neo 10 series, in China. This highly anticipated release promises significant performance enhancements and exciting new features for mobile gamers. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the upcoming launch.

Launch Date and Pre-order Benefits

Mark your calendars! The iQOO Neo 10 series is set to make its debut in China on November 29th at 4 PM local time. Gamers and tech enthusiasts in the region can already pre-order these devices to secure their spot in line. iQOO is sweetening the deal with attractive pre-order benefits, including a complimentary Bluetooth speaker, an extended three-year battery warranty for peace of mind, a customized tempered film for added screen protection, and even a trade-in bonus for those looking to upgrade from their current devices.

iQOO Neo 10 Pro: A Powerhouse with Dimensity 9400

At the heart of the iQOO Neo 10 Pro lies the cutting-edge MediaTek Dimensity 9400 3nm SoC. This powerful processor represents a significant leap forward from the Dimensity 9300 found in its predecessor, the iQOO Neo 9 Pro China model. Built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process, the Dimensity 9400 boasts a 1 + 3 + 4 CPU configuration, promising exceptional performance and efficiency.

Elevating Gaming with the Q2 Chipset

iQOO is taking mobile gaming to the next level with the inclusion of its self-developed Q2 chipset in the Neo 10 Pro. This dedicated gaming chip, also featured in the flagship iQOO 13, is engineered to deliver a superior gaming experience. While specific details are yet to be confirmed, it is anticipated that the Q2 chipset will enable features like ultra-smooth 144 FPS gaming and stunning 2K super resolution, as seen in the iQOO 13.

Design Aesthetics and Color Variants

Leaked teasers and official images have provided glimpses of the Neo 10 Pro’s design, revealing a stylish dual-tone color scheme with grey and orange accents. The phone appears to sport a modern flat display with minimal bezels, maximizing screen real estate, and a discreetly placed punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. iQOO has also confirmed that the Neo 10 series will be offered in a range of attractive color options, including Shadow Black, a classic and sleek choice, Rally Orange, a vibrant and energetic hue, and Chi Guang White, a clean and elegant option.

Geekbench Benchmarks and Speculated Specifications

Adding to the anticipation, two Vivo phones, widely believed to be the iQOO Neo 10 and Neo 10 Pro, have emerged on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The Vivo V2425A, speculated to be the iQOO Neo 10, has been spotted with impressive benchmark scores, hinting at the presence of the “Walt” chipset, potentially the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and a generous 16GB RAM. Meanwhile, the Vivo V2426A, likely the iQOO Neo 10 Pro, has also showcased its prowess with high scores, confirming the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 and 16GB RAM. Both devices are listed with the latest Android 15 OS, promising a fresh and feature-rich software experience.

Anticipating the India Launch

While the China launch date is confirmed, iQOO enthusiasts in India are eagerly awaiting news of the Neo 10 series’ arrival in their region. Given the popularity of iQOO’s gaming-focused devices in India, it’s highly anticipated that the Neo 10 series will make its way to the Indian market soon. However, an official India launch timeline remains undisclosed.

This comprehensive overview provides a detailed look at the iQOO Neo 10 series, highlighting its key features, specifications, and design elements. As the launch date draws near, anticipation continues to build for these powerful gaming smartphones.