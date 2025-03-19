IQOO Neo 10R Hits Indian Market at ₹26,999: Should You Buy It?

iQOO Neo 10R goes on sale in India for ₹26,999. Discover 4 reasons to buy (performance, battery, display, camera) and 1 reason to skip (water resistance).

iQOO has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone, the Neo 10R, in India. The device is now available for purchase starting at an attractive price of ₹26,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This new addition to iQOO’s Neo series aims to deliver a compelling combination of performance and features without breaking the bank. While the phone packs a punch in several key areas, it’s essential to consider all aspects before making a purchase. Here’s a detailed look at four reasons why the iQOO Neo 10R might be your next smartphone, and one potential drawback to keep in mind.

Four Compelling Reasons to Buy the iQOO Neo 10R

Blazing-Fast Performance with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3: At the heart of the iQOO Neo 10R lies the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. This chipset ensures smooth and responsive performance for everyday tasks, demanding applications, and even intensive gaming. Reviews indicate that the phone handles popular games like Call of Duty: Mobile and BGMI at high frame rates without any noticeable lag.

The top variant boasts up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage, contributing to swift multitasking and quick app loading times. For users who prioritize speed and efficiency, the Neo 10R appears to be a strong contender in its price segment.

Long-Lasting Battery with Rapid 80W Charging: Battery life is a crucial factor for most smartphone users, and the iQOO Neo 10R doesn’t disappoint. It packs a massive 6,400mAh battery, which, according to the company’s claims and early reviews, can easily last a full day of moderate to heavy usage.

When the battery eventually runs out, the included 80W FlashCharge technology comes to the rescue. iQOO claims that the phone can charge up to 50% in just 26 minutes and achieve a full charge in approximately one hour. This combination of a large battery and super-fast charging minimizes downtime and keeps you connected throughout the day

Smooth and Immersive 144Hz AMOLED Display: The iQOO Neo 10R features a large 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. This translates to sharp visuals with vibrant colors and deep blacks, making it ideal for multimedia consumption and gaming. The display also boasts an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, which results in exceptionally smooth scrolling, animations, and gameplay.

The high refresh rate significantly enhances the overall user experience, making interactions feel fluid and responsive. With a peak brightness of 4,500 nits and HDR10+ certification, the display offers excellent visibility even under bright sunlight and provides a great viewing experience for HDR content.

Capable Camera System with OIS: While not positioned as a dedicated camera phone, the iQOO Neo 10R features a versatile camera system that can capture good-quality photos and videos. The rear setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

The inclusion of OIS on the main sensor helps in capturing sharper images, especially in low-light conditions, and also contributes to smoother video recording. The phone can record 4K videos at 60fps. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. Early reviews suggest that the primary camera performs well in various lighting conditions, capturing detailed and vibrant photos.

One Reason to Consider Skipping the iQOO Neo 10R

Lack of Official IP68/IP69 Rating: While the iQOO Neo 10R boasts an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, this offers protection against splashes and dust ingress but doesn’t guarantee complete submersion protection like the IP68 or IP69 ratings found on some higher-end devices. This means users need to be cautious around water and avoid submerging the phone. For individuals who frequently find themselves in wet environments or are prone to accidental drops in water, the absence of a higher IP rating might be a significant concern.

Official Document Check: The official iQOO India website confirms the IP65 rating for the Neo 10R, indicating it can withstand water splashes and dust. However, it does not mention any higher level of water resistance.

The iQOO Neo 10R appears to be a well-rounded mid-range smartphone that offers a compelling package for its price. Its powerful processor, long-lasting battery with fast charging, smooth display, and capable camera make it a strong contender in the ₹25,000 – ₹30,000 segment. However, the lack of a higher IP rating for water resistance might be a point of consideration for some users. Ultimately, the decision to buy the iQOO Neo 10R will depend on individual priorities and needs. If performance, battery life, and display quality are high on your list, and you are careful around water, the Neo 10R is definitely worth considering.