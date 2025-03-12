iQOO Neo 10R launches in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. Check price, specs, and features of the new performance-focused smartphone.

iQOO releases the Neo 10R in India, featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The device aims to provide high performance at a competitive price. The phone targets users seeking gaming and demanding application performance. The launch brings a new option to the mid-range smartphone market.

The iQOO Neo 10R uses the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. This processor sits below the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. It provides a balance of performance and power consumption. The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Users can select configurations to suit their needs.

The phone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The display offers a 144Hz refresh rate. This feature allows for smooth scrolling and gaming. The display supports HDR10+ for improved visual quality.

The iQOO Neo 10R includes a triple rear camera setup. The main camera uses a 50MP sensor. An 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro lens complete the setup. The front camera uses a 16MP sensor. The cameras support various shooting modes.

The device packs a 5,500mAh battery. The phone supports 120W fast charging. This allows for quick battery replenishment. The phone runs on Funtouch OS, based on Android. The software provides a user interface with customization options.

The iQOO Neo 10R comes in two color options. The phone uses a design focused on grip and heat dissipation. The device includes a vapor chamber cooling system. This system helps maintain performance during extended use.

Pricing for the iQOO Neo 10R starts at ₹39,999 for the base variant. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is available at this price. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs ₹42,999. The phone is available through iQOO’s official website and major online retailers.

The device includes features like an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also provides dual stereo speakers. The phone supports 5G connectivity. It also supports Wi-Fi 6.

The launch of the iQOO Neo 10R expands iQOO’s portfolio in India. The device focuses on performance. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor is a key feature. The phone aims to compete with other mid-range devices.

The phone’s 120W fast charging is a key selling point. It reduces downtime. The 5,500mAh battery provides long usage. The AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate enhances the user experience.

The iQOO Neo 10R’s camera setup provides versatile shooting options. The 50MP main sensor captures detailed images. The ultra-wide and macro lenses expand the camera’s capabilities.

The iQOO Neo 10R’s software, Funtouch OS, provides various customization options. Users can personalize their experience. The phone’s cooling system maintains performance under heavy load. This is important for gaming and intensive tasks.

The iQOO Neo 10R’s price point makes it a competitive option. The device offers strong performance and features. The phone targets users who want high performance without paying a premium.

The iQOO Neo 10R is available for purchase immediately. The company provides various offers and discounts. These offers can reduce the effective price of the device.

The iQOO Neo 10R’s launch reflects the increasing competition in the Indian smartphone market. Manufacturers are focusing on providing powerful devices at competitive prices. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 allows iQOO to deliver on this.

The device’s specifications and pricing position it as a strong contender. Users looking for a performance-oriented smartphone should consider the iQOO Neo 10R. The device’s features cater to a wide range of users.