iQOO Neo 10R Price in India and Specifications Officially Announced

The iQOO Neo 10R price in India and specifications have been officially revealed. This marks the debut of the first ‘R’ branded model from iQOO. Positioned as a mid-range smartphone, it boasts a substantial 6,400mAh battery, a 1.5K display, and a 50MP camera. Additionally, iQOO claims it to be the fastest phone in its segment, achieving over 1.7 million on the AnTuTu benchmark. While this claim will be tested in reviews, here’s an overview of the iQOO Neo 10R India price, specifications, and features.

iQOO Neo 10R Price in India and Availability

The iQOO Neo 10R price in India starts at Rs 26,999, with three memory variants available. Pre-bookings commence today at 5 PM, accompanied by promotional offers such as a 12-month extended warranty and instant setup at Rs 99. Customers can also avail a Rs 2,000 cashback on select bank cards or opt for an exchange bonus of the same amount.

The smartphone will be available for purchase starting March 18th for pre-booked customers, while open sales will begin from March 19th via Amazon and iQOO.com. Buyers can choose from two color options: Raging Blue and Moonknight Titanium.

Variant Price 8GB+128GB Rs 26,999 8GB + 256GB Rs 28,999 12GB + 256GB Rs 30,999

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications

The iQOO Neo 10R features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800×1260 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and Schott Xensation Up protection.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with the Adreno 735 GPU, ensuring robust performance.

The smartphone is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide camera at the rear. For selfies, it houses a 32MP front camera.

The iQOO Neo 10R is backed by a 6,400mAh battery and supports 80W fast charging for quick power-ups.

Running on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15, the device is set to receive three years of Android upgrades and four years of security updates.

Designed for performance enthusiasts, the iQOO Neo 10R includes features such as:

Built-in FPS meter

Dedicated e-sports mode

‘Monster Mode’

Bypass charging

2000Hz instant touch sampling rate

Other Features

Additional features include an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, an IR blaster, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

iQOO Neo 10R: What’s New?

The iQOO Neo 10R is the latest entrant in the Neo series and appears to be an enhancement over the iQOO Neo 9 Pro. It sports a squircle camera module, reminiscent of the flagship iQOO 13. Designed for high performance, it incorporates the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, a popular choice in the premium mid-range segment.

For gaming enthusiasts, the device offers 90fps gaming support and a large vapor chamber to manage heat dissipation efficiently. Additionally, AI-powered features such as AI Photo Enhance, AI Erase, and Google’s Circle to Search further enhance the user experience.

The iQOO Neo 10R price in India makes it an attractive option for those seeking a high-performance smartphone with cutting-edge features.