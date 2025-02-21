iQOO Unveils ‘iQOO Arena’ Pop-Up in India, Showcasing iQOO Neo 10R Before Official Launch

iQOO, a performance-driven smartphone brand under the vivo group, has introduced its first-ever pop-up store in India, named iQOO Arena. This exclusive event is being held at Select City Walk Mall, Saket, New Delhi, from February 21 to 23, 2025, between 11 AM and 7 PM. During this period, visitors can experience the iQOO Neo 10R before its official launch in India. The event will provide an in-depth look at the device’s gaming features and performance.

Hands-On Experience With the iQOO Neo 10R

At iQOO Arena, attendees can explore the smartphone’s capabilities in dedicated gaming experiential zones. The iQOO Neo 10R delivers a stable 90 FPS performance, making it a standout device in its price segment. It offers smooth gameplay for up to 5 hours, providing an uninterrupted gaming experience. The setup at iQOO Arena is designed to simulate real-world gaming scenarios, highlighting the device’s high-FPS gaming experience and top-tier performance.

iQOO Neo 10R Launch Date and Key Features

The iQOO Neo 10R is scheduled to launch in India on March 11. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, ensuring smooth performance for both gaming and everyday use. With a 6400mAh battery and 80W FlashCharge, users can enjoy extended playtime along with fast recharging. The smartphone will be available in two eye-catching colors – Moonknight Titanium and the India-exclusive Raging Blue.

iQOO Arena to Showcase the iQOO 13 and Special Offers

Besides the iQOO Neo 10R, the iQOO Arena will also feature the brand’s latest flagship, iQOO 13. Consumers attending the pop-up store will have the option to pre-book the iQOO 13, while online buyers will receive a free pair of TWS earbuds as a bonus. Additionally, students visiting the event can register for the iQOO Students Programme and stand a chance to win exciting free gifts.

Official Statement from iQOO CEO, Nipun Marya

Nipun Marya, Chief Executive Officer, iQOO, shared his enthusiasm for this milestone event, stating, “With the launch of the iQOO Neo 10R, we’re thrilled to offer customers an exclusive first-hand experience of the device. The debut of iQOO Arena is a significant step in engaging directly with gaming enthusiasts and high-performance smartphone users. We are confident that the iQOO Neo 10R will impress users with its powerful performance.”

The iQOO Arena pop-up event presents a unique opportunity for tech enthusiasts and gamers to explore the next-gen features of iQOO’s high-performance smartphones before their official launch.