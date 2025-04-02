iQOO Z10 Series Set to Debut in India on April 11 with Focus on Battery and Performance

iQOO has announced the launch of its iQOO Z10 series of smartphones in India on April 11, 2025. The lineup includes the iQOO Z10 and iQOO Z10x, targeting college students and young professionals.

The iQOO Z10 features a 7300mAh battery, claimed by the company to be the largest in India for a smartphone. iQOO also states that the device is the slimmest smartphone with this battery capacity, measuring 0.789 cm in thickness. The company projects a battery life of over two days with typical usage.

Performance-wise, the iQOO Z10 is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor and has achieved an AnTuTu benchmark score exceeding 820,000. The device sports a Quad Curved AMOLED Display with a local peak brightness of 5000 nits. It also supports 90W FlashCharge technology. The phone features a streamlined design with symmetrical front and back curves and will be available in Stellar Black and Glacier Silver color options.

Alongside the iQOO Z10, the company will also launch the iQOO Z10x. This model is equipped with a Dimensity 7300 4nm Processor and a 6500mAh battery. iQOO reports an AnTuTu benchmark score of over 720,000 for the Z10x, positioning it as a fast performer in its segment.

Both smartphones in the iQOO Z10 series will be manufactured in India at vivo’s Greater Noida facility, aligning with iQOO’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. iQOO customers will have access to after-sales service through over 670 company-owned service centers across the country.