iQOO Z10 Set to Launch in India on April 11 with Massive Battery

iQOO has officially announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the iQOO Z10, in the Indian market on April 11, 2025. The device is generating considerable buzz, particularly for its exceptionally large 7300mAh battery, which the company claims will be the biggest in its segment.

The iQOO Z10 will feature a design with rounded corners and a marble-finish back panel. The rear camera setup includes a circular island housing three sensors and a ring flash.

Leaked specifications suggest the iQOO Z10 will sport a 6.67-inch quad-curved FHD+ AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. The base variant will likely come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, with a potential higher-end option offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

For photography, the iQOO Z10 is rumored to feature a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor equipped with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), along with a 2MP depth sensor. Selfie enthusiasts can expect a 32MP front-facing camera.

The standout feature of the iQOO Z10 is its confirmed 7300mAh battery. Additionally, the device may support 90W fast charging, allowing for quick replenishment of the large battery. An IR blaster is also anticipated as a feature.

While the official pricing remains undisclosed, speculation suggests the iQOO Z10 will be priced between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 in India. More details regarding the phone’s specifications and pricing are expected to surface in the lead-up to the launch.