iQOO Z9 Lite 5G vs Redmi 13 5G: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy in India?

The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G has made its debut in India, positioning itself as a compelling budget smartphone starting at just Rs 10,499. On the other side, the Redmi 13 5G stands as a formidable competitor, albeit at a slightly higher price point. In this comprehensive comparison, we’ll dive deep into the specifications and features of the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G and Redmi 13 5G to help you decide which device offers better value for money.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G vs Redmi 13 5G: Design

The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G features a plastic body with a 3D design. The Aqua Flow edition sports a wave-like pattern reminiscent of the ocean, while the Mocha Brown variant offers a matte finish with golden camera rings, adding a touch of sophistication.

On the other hand, the Redmi 13 5G boasts a glass back with a glossy finish. It comes in three color variants: Hawaiian Blue with a wave-like pattern, and Orchid Pink and Black Diamond with a standard rear. Additionally, the Redmi 13 5G carries an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, whereas the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G offers an IP64 rating, providing better protection.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G vs Redmi 13 5G: Display

When it comes to display, the Redmi 13 5G takes the lead with its FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and larger screen size. This combination ensures a smoother and more immersive viewing experience. In contrast, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G features an HD resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, which may feel outdated for some users.

The Redmi 13 5G also includes Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added scratch resistance and a wet touch feature, allowing the device to be used with wet hands—an added convenience.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G vs Redmi 13 5G: Performance

Performance-wise, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. While we haven’t tested its performance yet, benchmark scores show promising results with 453,932 points on AnTuTu and 771 and 1,885 points on Geekbench’s single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

In comparison, the Redmi 13 5G is equipped with a more powerful processor, achieving 448,222 points on AnTuTu and 952 and 3,221 points on Geekbench. Additionally, it offers up to 8GB RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, while the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G is limited to 6GB RAM and eMMC 5.1 storage, which is slower.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G vs Redmi 13 5G: Cameras

The Redmi 13 5G excels in the camera department with a 108MP primary sensor and a 13MP front camera. In contrast, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G features a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP selfie shooter. The higher megapixel count on the Redmi 13 5G translates to better detail and clarity in photos.

Both phones have a 2MP secondary sensor, but they serve different purposes. The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G uses a bokeh sensor for depth effects, while the Redmi 13 5G has a macro sensor for close-up shots.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G vs Redmi 13 5G: Battery and Charging

Battery life is another crucial aspect. The Redmi 13 5G packs a slightly larger battery and supports faster charging. It lasted over 14 hours in the PCMark battery test and took 1 hour and 26 minutes to charge from 20% to 100%. Although the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G hasn’t been tested for battery life or charging speed yet, it’s expected to offer decent battery backup but with slower charging times.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G vs Redmi 13 5G: Software

Both smartphones run on Android 14-based custom skins. The Redmi 13 5G features Xiaomi’s new HyperOS, while the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G runs FuntouchOS. Both come with pre-loaded third-party apps, which can be uninstalled if not needed.

In terms of updates, Xiaomi promises two years of OS updates and four years of security patches for the Redmi 13 5G. Meanwhile, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G will receive two major Android updates and three years of security patches.

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G vs Redmi 13 5G: Price in India

iQOO Z9 Lite 5G

Rs 10,499 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage

Rs 11,499 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

Redmi 13 5G

Rs 13,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage

Rs 15,499 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage

Verdict

After a detailed comparison, the Redmi 13 5G emerges as the superior option, offering better specifications and more extended software support. However, it comes at a higher price. The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, while more affordable, still delivers respectable performance and features for its price, making it a solid choice for budget-conscious buyers.

In conclusion, if budget is not a constraint, the Redmi 13 5G is the better pick. However, for those looking to save some money, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G is a commendable option that won’t disappoint.