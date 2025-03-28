Is This the End of Luxury MPVs as We Know Them? MG M9 Pre-Bookings Signal a Stunning Arrival

Is This the End of Luxury MPVs as We Know Them? MG...

The automotive landscape in India is bracing for a seismic shift with the news that pre-bookings for the much-anticipated MG M9 have officially commenced. This move by JSW MG Motor India signals the imminent launch of their premium electric MPV, a vehicle poised to redefine luxury and sustainability in the people-mover segment. Could this be the disruptor that finally challenges the established giants?

For a token amount of ₹50,000, prospective buyers can now secure their spot in line for the MG M9, either online or through the newly established MG Select dealerships across the country. This development, confirmed on March 27, 2025, has sent ripples of excitement through the automotive community, with many wondering if the M9 possesses the credentials to truly shake up the market.

The MG M9 made its grand India debut at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025, sharing the stage with the head-turning Cyberster electric sports car. This dual showcase underlined MG’s ambitious plans for the Indian market, particularly in the premium EV space. The M9, known internationally as the Maxus Mifa 9, promises a blend of opulent features, impressive range, and cutting-edge technology, all wrapped in a package designed to turn heads.

What Makes the MG M9 a Game-Changer?

The M9 isn’t just another MPV; it’s a statement. Measuring a substantial 5270mm in length, 2000mm in width, and 1840mm in height, with a generous wheelbase of 3200mm, the M9 commands a significant presence on the road. Its design incorporates a large chrome grille and connected taillamps, lending it a modern and sophisticated look. Riding on 17-inch wheels (size may vary in the final production model), the M9 aims to deliver a comfortable and stable ride.

Step inside the M9, and you’re greeted by a world of luxury. The three-row seating configuration offers ample space for up to seven occupants, with the second row featuring particularly plush captain seats. These aren’t just ordinary seats; they boast reclining ottoman functionality, complete with eight massage modes, promising a first-class travel experience. The cabin is bathed in ambient light with a choice of 64 colours, creating a truly personalized atmosphere.

The dashboard is dominated by dual digital displays – a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 7-inch digital driver’s display. Rear passengers are also catered to with their own screens, ensuring everyone stays entertained and connected on the go. A panoramic sunroof adds to the sense of spaciousness and light within the cabin. Convenience features include power-operated rear sliding doors and a three-zone climate control system, managed through a touchscreen panel on the second-row handrail.

Power and Performance: The Electric Edge

While MG has yet to officially reveal the exact motor and battery specifications for the Indian market, sources suggest the M9 will likely come equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack. This is expected to deliver a driving range of around 400 km on a single charge, making it suitable for both city commutes and longer journeys. The electric motor is anticipated to produce around 244 bhp of power and 350 Nm of torque, offering a smooth and refined driving experience.

The M9’s battery is expected to support 125 kW DC fast charging, allowing for a 30% to 80% charge in approximately 30 minutes. This fast-charging capability will be crucial for appealing to buyers looking for a practical and efficient electric vehicle. The inclusion of regenerative braking further enhances the M9’s efficiency by recuperating energy during deceleration.

Safety and Technology: A Comprehensive Suite

Safety is paramount in the MG M9, with expectations of a comprehensive suite of features. The global version boasts seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera. Additionally, the M9 is expected to feature Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), including lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, emergency braking, and collision warning, further enhancing safety and convenience.

Market Positioning and Expected Price

The MG M9 is strategically positioned to compete in the premium MPV segment, taking on established players like the Kia Carnival and even aiming to provide an electric alternative to the luxurious Toyota Vellfire. While official pricing is yet to be announced, industry experts predict a price range of ₹70 lakh to ₹1.10 crore (ex-showroom). This positions the M9 as a premium offering, reflecting its luxurious features and advanced technology.

Availability and the MG Select Initiative

The MG M9 will be sold exclusively through MG’s new premium dealership network, MG Select. This initiative underscores MG’s commitment to providing a premium buying and ownership experience for its high-end models like the M9 and the upcoming Cyberster. Currently, 13 MG Select dealerships have been established across major cities in India, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, with more expected to follow.

Will the M9 Electrify the Luxury MPV Segment?

The opening of pre-bookings for the MG M9 marks a significant moment in the Indian automotive market. With its blend of luxurious features, impressive electric powertrain, and advanced technology, the M9 has the potential to disrupt the premium MPV segment. Whether it can truly challenge the dominance of established players remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the arrival of the MG M9 signals an exciting new chapter for electric vehicles and luxury travel in India. Keep an eye out for the official launch, expected sometime in April 2025, to witness the full impact of this compelling new entrant.