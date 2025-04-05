Is Your Samsung TV About to Get a Stunning Netflix Upgrade? You Won’t Believe Your Eyes!

Get ready for a visual feast! Samsung has just announced that its latest smart TVs and monitors will now bring you Netflix content in breathtaking HDR10+. For those who crave the most immersive viewing experience, this news is a game-changer. Imagine your favorite Netflix shows and films bursting with richer contrast, deeper colors, and a visual depth that pulls you right into the story.

This upgrade isn’t just a minor tweak; it’s a significant enhancement that leverages the power of HDR10+ technology. Samsung has confirmed that the HDR10+ viewing format for Netflix will be available on their cutting-edge 2025 Neo QLED, OLED, and Lifestyle TVs. But the good news doesn’t stop there! Select 2024 and 2025 monitor models will also join the HDR10+ party. And for those always looking ahead, Samsung has assured that upcoming TV models will also embrace this advanced format.

So, what exactly is HDR10+ and why should you be excited? Think of it as a more intelligent way to display high dynamic range content. Unlike the standard HDR10, which uses static metadata (meaning the same picture settings apply to the entire movie or show), HDR10+ employs dynamic metadata. This allows it to adjust brightness, contrast, and color levels on a scene-by-scene or even frame-by-frame basis. The result? A picture that’s constantly optimized to deliver the best possible image quality, ensuring you see every detail exactly as the creators intended.

Netflix has been actively working to bring HDR10+ to its platform, recently enabling the format for all Premium subscribers whose devices support it and use the AV1 codec. This move signifies a growing commitment from the streaming giant to enhance the viewing experience for its users. Netflix has even stated its ambition to offer HDR10+ viewing options for all its HDR content by the end of this year. This means a vast library of content could soon be available in this superior format.

Samsung has been a key player in the development of HDR10+, co-creating the royalty-free technology with Amazon Video. This open standard approach has encouraged wider adoption across the industry. Besides Netflix, HDR10+ is already supported on other major platforms like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Google Play Movies & TV. You can even find HDR10+ content on UHD Blu-ray discs, catering to those who still appreciate physical media.

While Dolby Vision is another popular advanced HDR format with similar dynamic metadata capabilities, there are key differences. Dolby Vision supports a 12-bit color depth, potentially offering a slightly wider range of colors and smoother gradients compared to HDR10+’s 10-bit. However, Dolby Vision is a proprietary format that requires licensing fees, whereas HDR10+ remains an open standard without such costs. This makes HDR10+ a more accessible option for manufacturers and potentially for consumers in the long run.

For Samsung, which has notably chosen not to include Dolby Vision support in its TVs, the adoption of HDR10+ by Netflix is a significant win. It addresses a common point of feedback from users who desire the best possible picture quality from their streaming services. With both Amazon Prime Video and now Netflix supporting HDR10+, Samsung TV owners can be confident they are getting a premium HDR experience on major streaming platforms.

However, there’s a slight catch for owners of older Samsung TVs. Netflix utilizes the AV1 codec for its HDR10+ content. This codec, which is highly efficient for streaming high-quality video, was introduced in late 2020. As a result, Samsung TVs launched before 2021 (the “T models”) that lack the necessary chipset-level compatibility for AV1 will unfortunately not be able to support HDR10+ on Netflix. Samsung has clarified that support for HDR10+ on Netflix is available from its 2021 product line onwards. Interestingly, Amazon Prime Video also uses the AV1 codec but continues to support HEVC (H.265) as well, allowing HDR10+ content encoded with HEVC to be played on the 2020 models.

Despite this limitation for older models, the inclusion of HDR10+ support for Netflix on Samsung’s newer TVs and monitors is a significant step forward in delivering exceptional home entertainment. The enhanced contrast, vibrant colors, and improved detail will undoubtedly elevate the viewing experience for millions of Samsung customers. If you own a compatible Samsung TV or monitor and have a Netflix Premium subscription, you’re in for a visual treat. Keep an eye out for the HDR10+ badge on supported content and prepare to be amazed by the difference it makes. This collaboration between Samsung and Netflix is a testament to their commitment to pushing the boundaries of visual technology and bringing a truly cinematic experience right into your living room.