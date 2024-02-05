Itel A70 smartphone Review – iPhone vibes on a budget

Apple’s iPhones cast a long design shadow, influencing countless brands to borrow a notch, a camera bump, or that oh-so-coveted sleek aesthetic. Some do it subtly, while others, like the newly announced Itel A70, wear their inspiration on their sleeve. The A70 costs under INR 8,000 and is aimed primarily at the first smartphone buyer. But can a budget phone capture the iPhone magic without breaking the bank? Let’s dive into the A70 review and find out.

Itel A70 Specifications

Before starting with the Itel A70 quick review, let’s have a look at the phone’s specifications.

6.6-inch IPS LCD display, HD+ (720 x 1560 pixels) resolution CPU: Quad-core Unisoc t603 Processor

Android 13 Go Edition Main Camera: 13MP (f/2.0) + 0.5MP secondary lens, LED flash

8MP (f/2.0), LED flash Connectivity: micro USB 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio

Dual SIM Fingerprint Scanner: Yes, side-mounted

Box Contents

Here’s a complete list of items you get inside the box:

Itel A70 smartphone

10W Charger

Micro USB Cable

TPU Case

Documentation

Design & Display

A single glance at the Itel A70 is enough to determine that it is imitating the latest iPhone 15 Pro. Given its price, it is constructed entirely of plastic. The phone is available in four flashy colors.

Moving to the back, you will notice what appears to be a triple-camera setup. However, there are actually only two lenses: a main 13MP sensor and a 0.08MP auxiliary lens. The “third camera” is simply a flash, designed to create the illusion of a triple-camera setup. Interestingly, instead of just the Itel logo, the back of the phone has the words ‘Awesome Designed by Itel’ etched into it.

Itel has gone the extra mile by including a black case in the retail package. The case has an iPhone-like appearance, complete with a glossy ring that resembles the MagSafe wireless charging system. However, it is important to note that the Itel A70 does not support wireless charging.

In terms of button and port placement, the phone has thick frames all around. The volume rockers and power button, which doubles as a fingerprint scanner, are located on the right side, while the triple card SIM tray is on the left. The bottom edge houses the main speaker, 3.5mm audio jack, and the Type-C port.

Moving to the front, you will find a large 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate and an HD+ resolution. Itel was not successful in replicating the iPhone experience, as the panel has noticeable bezels all around and a waterdrop notch in the center, along with a front LED flash for selfies.

The display quality is decent for a budget smartphone, although it is not the best. Out of the box, the display has a slightly cooler color temperature, but users can adjust this in the settings app. The panel brightness is limited to 500nits, making it somewhat difficult to read in bright sunlight.

Software & Performance

The Itel A70 is an entry-level smartphone that runs on the toned-down Android 13 Go Edition. Google specifically develops the Android Go Edition for phones targeted at developing markets, with the aim of bringing more users from feature phones to smartphones.

In terms of design, Itel has taken inspiration from Apple for some of its software features. Although the phone has a simple teardrop notch, Itel has managed to make it behave like the Dynamic Island-style. This means that when you charge the phone, unlock your face, receive a call, or perform other actions, the notch expands to display useful information such as battery percentage. You can customize these behaviors in Settings under “Special Function” > “Dynamic Bar,” or turn them off completely if you prefer. Initially, the “Dynamic Bar” feature may seem like a gimmick, but the practicality and smooth animation will eventually win you over.

While the skin of the Itel A70 has some similarities to iOS, such as the iOS-inspired system widgets, there are not many other resemblances. The A70 also comes with a theme and icon pack that resembles iOS. Additionally, unlike previous Android Go builds, you will notice some pre-installed apps on the Itel A70, although they may not be of much use.

In terms of performance, the Itel A70 is equipped with the entry-level Unisoc T603 octa-core chipset, 4GB RAM, and up to 256GB internal storage. The T603 handles basic tasks such as web browsing, social media, and YouTube smoothly. However, if you attempt more demanding activities like gaming, especially complex 3D games, you will quickly realize that the processor is not designed for such intensive applications.

Camera & Battery

The Itel A70 is equipped with a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of 13MP and 0.08MP sensors, as well as an 8MP front camera. In terms of performance, there isn’t much to boast about. These cameras deliver decent results in bright daylight, but they tend to produce noticeable noise and grain in low-light conditions.

Both the main camera and the selfie sensor are capable of capturing decent-looking shots, but only under good lighting conditions.

The phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, which easily lasts for a day and a half with moderate use before requiring a recharge. Speaking of recharging, the included 10W charger takes approximately 2 hours to fully charge the phone.

Verdict

For just Rs 6,799, the itel A70 is a budget phone that takes a playful swipe at the iPhone design. Sure, some might find the copycatting blatant, but it’s a refreshing change in a segment where corners are often cut.

This phone won’t win awards for originality, but it does deliver decent value for its price. You get a large display, a basic camera setup, and all the essentials for everyday use.

But if you’re looking for something more refined, there are better options. Consider the Samsung Galaxy M04, Redmi A2, or POCO C65 for a more polished budget experience. They might cost a little more, but they offer better build quality, smoother performance, and potentially better camera performance.

Ultimately, the itel A70 is a quirky choice for the budget-conscious who crave a bit of iPhone flair. Just be aware of its limitations before diving in.

