itel Introduces A05s in India: A Budget Smartphone with Advanced Features

itel, a prominent smartphone brand in India, has unveiled the itel A05s, its latest addition to the budget smartphone segment. The device, priced at INR 6,099, offers a range of features including a 6.6-inch HD+ display, a 4000mAh battery, and 8MP AI cameras.

Key Highlights:

The itel A05s is priced at INR 6,099.

Features include a 6.6-inch HD+ display and a 4000mAh battery.

Equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera.

Powered by a 1.6GHz processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

Available in Crystal Blue, Glorious Orange, Meadow Green, and Nebula Black.

The itel A05s is designed to cater to a wide range of users. It is powered by a 1.6GHz processor paired with 4GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance across various tasks such as web browsing, video watching, and casual gaming. The device’s 64GB ROM caters to media enthusiasts, and its large 6.6-inch HD+ display, with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, promises an engaging viewing experience.

For photography enthusiasts, the A05s is equipped with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera, featuring AI beautification modes. Security features include a rear fingerprint sensor and Face Unlock. The phone also offers a dedicated micro SD card slot for additional storage, dual 4G VoLTE support, and other connectivity options.

At the launch, Mr. Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, expressed excitement about the A05s, highlighting its combination of style, functionality, and affordability. He emphasized the phone’s contribution to advancing digital initiatives in India.

The itel A05s is now available for purchase in leading retail stores across the country.