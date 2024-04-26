itel Launches T11 Pro Earbuds with Enhanced Bass and Noise Cancellation

itel has expanded its range of smart accessories with the launch of the itel T11 Pro Earbuds. These earbuds are equipped with 360-degree super bass technology, designed to deliver a powerful bass experience. They also feature a four-mic AI-ENC for improved call clarity by reducing external noise.

Key Highlights:

Enhanced 360-degree super bass with 13mm drivers.

Four microphone AI-ENC for clearer calls.

Up to 42 hours of playback time with a full case charge.

Fast charging via USB Type-C, offering 120 minutes of playback after just 10 minutes of charging.

Priced at INR 1,299 and available in Aurora Blue and Ashy Green.

Enhanced Listening Experience

The itel T11 Pro Earbuds are designed to cater to the audio needs of Gen-Z consumers, who seek both style and functionality in their gadgets. The earbuds boast a long battery life, providing up to 42 hours of music playback with the charging case fully charged. They support Bluetooth V5.3, ensuring stable and seamless connectivity up to 10 meters away.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, commented on the release, “The unveiling of the itel T11 Pro Earbuds marks a significant milestone for us. These earbuds are tailored for the lifestyle of modern consumers and deliver an unmatched audio experience along with enhanced convenience.”

Durable and Stylish Design

The T11 Pro Earbuds are not only functional but also stylish, featuring a water-resistant design (IPX5 rating) that protects against water splashes. This makes them suitable for use during various activities, enhancing their appeal among active users. The earbuds are available in elegant colors and integrate seamlessly with the user’s daily wear.

Availability

The itel T11 Pro Earbuds are now available at retail outlets across India, making it easy for consumers to access these high-quality audio accessories at an affordable price.

Specifications: