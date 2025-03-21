itel Launches Unicorn Max Smartwatch with Bright AMOLED Display on Amazon

itel has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch, the Unicorn Max, which will be available exclusively on Amazon. The company highlighted the device’s bright display and processing power.

The itel Unicorn Max features a 1.43-inch curved AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits brightness. The watch incorporates a stainless steel frame and sapphire crystal glass.

According to itel, the Unicorn Max is powered by a dual-core processor, which the company claims offers twice the speed and smoothness compared to competitors. The smartwatch includes three physical buttons: a Dynamic Crown and two secondary buttons.

The device supports Bluetooth calling and offers features such as message replies, find your phone, and remote camera control. It also includes upgraded heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, along with over 100 sports modes and more than 200 watch faces, including customizable short video watch faces.

itel CEO Mr. Arijeet Talapatra stated that the Unicorn Max reflects the company’s commitment to providing accessible technology.

The itel Unicorn Max is priced at Rs. 1999 and is currently listed on Amazon. The sale is scheduled to begin on March 22nd.