itel has introduced the Power 450, marking a significant development in India’s mobile phone market as the first keypad phone with Type-C charging. This innovation aligns with the Indian government’s goal to establish a common charging standard, aiming to simplify the consumer experience and minimize electronic waste. The Power 450 is designed to bring smartphone-like features to keypad phone users in India, enhancing the overall mobile experience.

Key Highlights:

itel Power 450, India’s first keypad phone with Type-C charging.

Features a 2500mAh battery with 15 days backup and 20-hour talk time.

Equipped with a 2.4-inch QVGA display and expandable storage up to 32GB.

Includes unique features like King Voice, a text-to-speech application.

Offers a slim 13.4mm design, a Super Big Torch, and a camera.

Supports nine languages, catering to a diverse user base.

Available in three colors at INR 1449, across retail stores in India.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, commented on the launch, stating, “Our latest launch underscores our commitment to continuous innovation, pushing the boundaries in the keypad phone market. The itel Power 450 stands as a testament to our commitment, surpassing the expectations of users in India.”

The itel Power 450 distinguishes itself with a large 2500mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage. Its pioneering Type-C charging feature is a first for keypad phones in India, facilitating universal charging compatibility. This model aims to reshape the keypad phone landscape in the country by providing advanced features at an affordable price point.

Other notable features of the itel Power 450 include King Voice, a text-to-speech application available in both Hindi and English, a slim 13.4mm design, a Super Big Torch for low-light conditions, and a camera for capturing moments. It also supports nine languages, ensuring a personalized user experience. The phone is available in Deep Blue, Dark Grey, and Light Green colors.

The spec sheet lists a 2.4-inch QVGA display, expandable storage up to 32GB, 4MB+4MB RAM, and other features like a Super Big Torch, King Voice, and wireless FM, making the itel Power 450 a versatile and user-friendly option in the keypad phone category.