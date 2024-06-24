IZI Iris: A New Contender in the Portable Gimbal Market

IZI, a well-known consumer technology brand, is set to launch the IZI Iris, a new detachable pocket gimbal, on July 20, 2024. The device aims to cater to a wide array of video enthusiasts, from adventurers and travelers to vloggers and videographers.

Key Features of the IZI Iris

The IZI Iris is equipped with a 1/1.3 CMOS Cine-Sensor, which promises high-quality image capture with clear, vibrant visuals. Its 1.5″ AMOLED touch display enhances user interaction, providing a fluid and straightforward navigation experience. Additionally, the gimbal includes an Ultra-Wide Pro 140° lens that offers a broad field of view, making it suitable for capturing panoramic scenes.

Versatility and User-Friendly Design

Ishan Haydn, Founder of IZI, emphasizes that the IZI Iris is designed to bring professional-grade video stabilization and high-resolution imaging to a broad audience. The gimbal supports various shooting modes, including panoramic shots and time-lapse sequences, allowing for a versatile filming experience.

“The IZI Iris is designed to meet the needs of modern content creators who demand flexibility and high performance in their filming tools,” said Haydn.

Pricing and Availability

The IZI Iris is priced at approximately 25,000 INR for the full combo, which includes several accessories to enhance the filming experience. The device also boasts an impressive 512 GB of storage capacity, a battery life of up to 116 minutes, and dual displays for efficient shot monitoring, positioning it as a competitive option in its market segment.

Conclusion

With its upcoming release, the IZI Iris stands to offer an accessible yet sophisticated solution for diverse filming needs, from professional setups to casual outings. Its combination of advanced features and user-friendly design makes it a noteworthy addition to the portable gimbal market.