Jabra Rolls Out Discounts on Elite Earbuds This Festive Season

Jabra is offering discounts of up to 60% on its Elite range of True Wireless Earbuds across all e-commerce platforms and retailers. This includes the Jabra Elite 4, Elite 5, Elite 3, and Elite 4 Active.

Key Highlights:

Discounts of up to 60% on the Elite range.

Features include Bluetooth® Multipoint, Fast Pair* for mobile devices, and Swift Pair* for laptops or computers.

Advanced microphone and speaker technology ensure clarity in calls.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) present in selected models.

Battery life ranges from 7 to 28 hours depending on the model and ANC usage.

Durability ratings against dust and water, with various color options available.

The Elite range is designed to cater to various user preferences. Some of the prominent features across different models include 4-microphone call technology, a music equalizer, and the Sound+ app that allows users to customize sound profiles. Additionally, users can expect battery lives ranging from 7 to 28 hours, depending on the model and whether ANC is activated.

The Jabra Elite 4 provides features such as a 4-microphone call system, feedforward ANC, a music equalizer, and the Sound+ app. It offers up to 22 hours of battery life with ANC on and has an IP55 durability rating against dust and water. Available colors are Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige.

Discounted Price: INR 5,001

The Jabra Elite 5 ensures a compact fit and comes with a 6-microphone call system with wind-noise suppression. It includes Hybrid ANC and boasts features such as Bluetooth Multipoint, Google Fast Pair*, Microsoft Swift pair*, Google Assistant**, and Alexa Built-In. It provides 7 hours of playtime with ANC on and has an IP55 durability rating.

Discounted Price: INR 7,999

Jabra Elite 3 offers a 4-microphone call system and 6mm speakers. It provides 7 hours of battery life, a music equalizer, Qualcomm aptXTM audio, and noise isolation. The model is available in colors such as Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige.

Discounted Price: INR 2,799

Jabra Elite 4 Active is tailored for those with active lifestyles. It provides ANC, HearThrough, a 4-microphone system for clear calls and music, and an ergonomic design. The product is IP57 rated, offering waterproof & sweatproof protection. It’s available in colors like Navy, Black, and Light Mint.

Discounted Price: INR 6,499