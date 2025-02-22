Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Marks One Year Milestone

Jawa has launched the 350 Legacy Edition. This release marks the one-year anniversary of the Jawa 350 motorcycle. Production limits the edition to 500 units. The Legacy Edition presents cosmetic changes that differentiate it from the standard model.

The Legacy Edition features a grey paint scheme. This grey color is unique to this limited run. Gold pinstripes run along the fuel tank and side panels. The fuel tank displays a commemorative decal. This decal signifies the one-year milestone. A brass finish appears on the fuel filler cap. The brass finish also appears on the bar-end weights. These changes aim to give the motorcycle a distinct appearance.

The mechanical components of the Jawa 350 Legacy Edition remain unchanged. The motorcycle uses a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine produces 22.57 PS of power and 28.1 Nm of torque. A six-speed gearbox transmits power to the rear wheel. The chassis and suspension setup remain the same as the standard Jawa 350.

The braking system includes a single disc at the front and a single disc at the rear. Dual-channel ABS comes standard. The motorcycle has telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The tire setup remains consistent with the standard model.

The Jawa 350 Legacy Edition retains the digital-analogue instrument cluster. This cluster displays essential information. This information includes speed, odometer, and trip meter readings. The motorcycle also maintains the standard lighting setup.

The Jawa 350 was launched to revive a classic Jawa model. The motorcycle targets riders who seek a retro-styled machine. The bike aims to offer a balance of classic looks and modern performance. The standard Jawa 350 has received positive reviews for its design. The engine performance has also been noted.

The Legacy Edition’s limited production contributes to its exclusivity. The 500-unit cap makes it a collectible item. Jawa aims to appeal to enthusiasts and collectors. The company wants to emphasize the motorcycle’s history and heritage.

The launch of the Legacy Edition occurs amidst a competitive market. The retro motorcycle segment sees increased activity. Other brands offer similar models. Jawa aims to maintain its position with this limited edition. The company focuses on its brand heritage as a differentiator.

The Jawa 350 Legacy Edition is available through Jawa dealerships. Customers can book the motorcycle online or at dealerships. Delivery times may vary depending on location and demand. The company has not released specific delivery timelines.

The price of the Jawa 350 Legacy Edition is higher than the standard model. The price difference reflects the limited production and unique cosmetic changes. Jawa positions the Legacy Edition as a premium offering. The pricing strategy aims to capture value from collectors and enthusiasts.

Jawa’s decision to launch a limited edition model reflects a trend in the motorcycle industry. Manufacturers often release special editions. These editions celebrate milestones or introduce unique features. Limited runs create a sense of urgency and exclusivity. This strategy helps to boost sales and brand awareness.

The company has focused on building a community around the Jawa brand. Jawa organizes events and rides for owners. These activities foster a sense of belonging. The Legacy Edition launch aims to strengthen this community.

The Jawa 350 Legacy Edition showcases the company’s commitment to its heritage. The motorcycle aims to blend classic design with modern technology. The limited production run adds to its appeal. The company wants to offer a unique product to its customers.