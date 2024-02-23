JBL Announces Partnership with Delhi Capitals for WPL 2024

HARMAN, a Samsung Electronics subsidiary, has announced its partnership with the Delhi Capitals for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 through its JBL brand. This collaboration marks JBL’s role as the official audio partner for the team, continuing a relationship that began with the T20 league in previous years. The partnership aims to enhance the tournament experience with JBL’s range of audio products, including noise-cancellation headphones, true wireless earbuds, and speakers.

Key Highlights:

JBL is the official audio partner for Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League 2024.

This partnership continues from previous collaborations in the T20 league during the 2023 and 2019 seasons.

The Delhi Capitals team will use JBL’s audio products, including noise-cancellation headphones and true wireless earbuds.

The partnership reflects a commitment to enhancing the sports experience through superior sound technology.

The Delhi Capitals, led by Meg Lanning and featuring stars like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, aim to build on their impressive journey in women’s cricket.

Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle at HARMAN India, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the shared values of excellence and the role of advanced audio technology in inspiring athletes. He emphasized the goal of supporting the Delhi Capitals in their quest for success in the WPL.

The Delhi Capitals, with a team led by Meg Lanning and coached by Jonathan Batty, have shown significant prowess in women’s cricket, reaching the final in the inaugural WPL edition. The team includes notable Indian cricketers such as Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, and Radha Yadav.

Sukhvinder Singh, the Interim CEO of Delhi Capitals, noted the alignment between JBL and the modern athlete’s needs, highlighting the fit between JBL’s premium audio products and the team’s spirit. He expressed confidence in the partnership’s positive impact on the team and the sport.

The collaboration between JBL and Delhi Capitals includes plans for exciting initiatives throughout the WPL season. The Delhi Capitals are set to face the Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the WPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 24, 2024.