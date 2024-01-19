JBL PartyBox Ultimate: A New Era in Portable Sound Systems

JBL has launched the PartyBox Ultimate, the latest addition to its PartyBox speaker line, in India. With advanced features such as JBL Original Pro Sound, Dolby Atmos immersive audio, and a synchronized light show, the speaker is set to enhance party experiences. Available from 18th January 2024, the JBL PartyBox Ultimate is priced at Rs 164,999.

Key Highlights:

JBL PartyBox Ultimate, featuring JBL Original Pro Sound, Dolby Atmos, and a dynamic light show, is now available in India.

The speaker offers high-definition sound with two mid-range drivers and dual tweeters, capable of filling large spaces.

Equipped with 9-inch subwoofers for deep bass, and a light show that syncs with music, enhancing the party atmosphere.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity options are included for uninterrupted streaming and versatile audio experiences.

The JBL PartyBox Ultimate also features an interactive JBL PartyPad for DJ-like sound effects, and it supports guitar and dual mic inputs for karaoke.

IPX4 splashproof, with an easy-to-grip handle and sturdy wheels for portability.

Available for purchase on JBL.com and across various retailers in India from January 18, 2024.

The JBL PartyBox Ultimate, the newest addition to the popular PartyBox speaker series by JBL, has been released in India. This advanced speaker system is designed to deliver an enhanced audio experience for parties and gatherings.

JBL’s PartyBox Ultimate incorporates state-of-the-art sound technology, featuring two mid-range drivers and dual tweeters for detailed sound reproduction. Additionally, it is equipped with a pair of 9-inch subwoofers that provide powerful bass. Dolby Atmos technology is also integrated into the speaker, offering an immersive listening experience with exceptional clarity and depth.

The speaker is not just about sound; it also brings visual excitement to any party with its dynamic light show, including a starry night effect, light trails, and strobes, all of which sync with the music.

For connectivity, the JBL PartyBox Ultimate offers both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options. This allows for high-definition music streaming and uninterrupted playback, even with incoming phone notifications. Users can switch effortlessly between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to adapt to different environments.

Further enhancing the party experience, the speaker features the JBL PartyPad on its top panel. This interface allows users to create DJ-quality sound effects with simple fingertip actions. Additionally, the speaker supports guitar and dual mic inputs for karaoke, along with karaoke EQ tuning.

Designed for portability and durability, the JBL PartyBox Ultimate is IPX4 splashproof and comes with an easy-to-grip handle and sturdy wheels, making it easy to transport to various party locations.

Vikram Kher, Vice President of Lifestyle at HARMAN India, commented on the release, highlighting JBL’s commitment to uniting people through music. He emphasized the speaker’s ability to create a thrilling party environment with its powerful bass and room-filling sound.

The JBL PartyBox Ultimate is available for purchase on JBL’s website and at leading retailers and e-tailers in India, with a retail price of Rs 1,64,999. For more information, interested customers can visit in.jbl.com.