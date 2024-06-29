Jio, Airtel Tariff Hikes Loom: How Prepaid Users Can Temporarily Dodge the Increase

In a move that could impact millions of mobile users across India, both Reliance Jio and Airtel are set to increase their prepaid tariff rates starting July 3rd. However, there’s a temporary reprieve for prepaid users who act fast.

Prepaid Users Can Lock in Current Rates Before Deadline

Prepaid customers can avoid the immediate impact of the price hike by simply recharging their plans before the July 3rd deadline. Recharges made before this date will continue under the current pricing structure, even if the specific plan is later discontinued or its price increased. This presents a significant opportunity for savings, especially for users opting for longer-duration plans like annual packs.

Jio users, in particular, can take advantage of their ability to queue up to 50 recharges in advance, either on a monthly or yearly basis. This means you could potentially lock in current rates for an extended period. However, it’s important to note that Airtel has not specified a limit on the number of recharges that can be queued.

Postpaid Users Face Immediate Hike, But Have Options

Postpaid users, unfortunately, have no such workaround to avoid the price hike. However, if your data usage allows, consider switching to a lower-priced plan to mitigate the impact. Review your data consumption patterns and choose a plan that aligns with your needs.

The Extent of the Price Hikes

The upcoming price increases vary across different plans and providers. Jio’s hikes range between 12% and 25%, with their popular Rs 239 monthly plan (offering 1.5GB daily data) set to jump to Rs 299. Airtel’s increases are slightly lower, ranging from 11% to 21%. Both companies’ annual data packs could see a price difference of up to Rs 600.

Changes to 5G Data Offerings

In addition to the price increases, there are changes to the unlimited 5G data offerings. While Airtel’s unlimited 5G data offer remains unchanged, Jio users will now need to recharge for at least a 2GB plan to avail of the free unlimited 5G data.

Impact on Consumers and the Telecom Industry

These tariff hikes are expected to significantly impact consumer spending on mobile services. However, they are also seen as a necessary move for telecom companies to boost their Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), a key industry metric.