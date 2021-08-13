JioPhone spec leak reveals Qualcomm QM215 SoC, 13 MP rear cam, and Android 11 Go OS

Specifications of the upcoming JioPhone Next have leaked online, revealing key specs such as the Qualcomm QM215 SoC along with an HD display, LPDDR3 RAM, eMMC 4.5 storage, a single 13 MP rear cam, an 8 MP front cam, and Android 11 Go for the OS.

The 64-bit, quad-core Qualcomm QM215 SoC is built for low-end entry-level devices and comes integrated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X5 LTE modem and Qualcomm Adreno 308 GPU. The phone is also touted to feature Bluetooth v4.2 and GPS while the processor is expected to have support for up to 1080p video shoots.

The phone comes with the model number LS-5701-J and will run Android Go, the special Android version specifically designed for devices having low memory. The phone is also expected to have ‘DuoGo’ pre-installed, something that is supposed to allow for more optimum RAM usage to boost performance. The phone will likely have Google Camera Go pre-installed, which again will come with Snapchat integration.

All of the above specs have been leaked on Twitter by the Editor-in-Chief at XDA Developers, Mishaal Rahman, and is something to be ingested with the proverbial pinch of salt. For these are rumors are best and will remain so till there is any sort of official confirmation on this from either Google or Reliance.

After revolutionizing internet connectivity in India with its Jio offering, Reliance Jio is out to do something similar to the smartphone segment itself with its latest offering, the JioPhone Next. The smartphone was first announced at the company’s 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) wherein it was put forth as not just the most affordable smartphone ever to launch in India but in the entire world. According to Rahman, the phone will have the message ‘JioPhone Next Created with Google’ on its boot screen.

No pricing details are available as yet but that is likely to be in the vicinity of Rs. 4,000 or less than $50. The phone is expected to go on sale in India starting September 10, 2021.