Jio’s 5G Network Delivers Significant Battery Life Boost

Reliance Jio recently announced significant improvements to its “True 5G” service during its Q2 FY25 earnings call. The company claims its standalone 5G (SA) network architecture is unique in the telecom industry, delivering gigabit speeds and enhancing device performance.

Improved Battery Life

Reliance claims Jio 5G network improves device battery life by 20-40 percent. Kiran Thomas, President of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, explained that this improvement stems from a combination of factors, including carrier aggregation and the SA architecture. This design, built from the ground up, offers greater efficiency compared to traditional 5G networks that rely on existing 4G infrastructure. Additionally, Jio’s smart spectrum management optimizes energy consumption by strategically allocating spectrum resources.

Enhanced Performance and Features

Jio is also leveraging technology like Voice Over New Radio (VoNR) to route voice calls over its 5G network. This results in superior voice quality and faster call setup times. The company is collaborating with handset manufacturers to establish VoNR as the standard calling method on Jio 5G devices.

Furthermore, Jio’s 5G network utilizes algorithms like angle of arrival to provide precise location data without relying solely on GPS. This technology achieves accuracy comparable to GPS (within 10 meters), benefiting navigation and location-based applications while conserving battery life.

Finally, Jio employs advanced time division duplex techniques to effectively manage interference across various spectrum bands, ensuring a seamless user experience even in densely populated areas.

Jio’s commitment to a standalone 5G architecture and innovative technologies like VoNR, advanced location services, and efficient spectrum management positions it as a leader in the 5G landscape. These advancements translate to a superior user experience with faster speeds, improved call quality, enhanced location accuracy, and extended battery life. As 5G adoption continues to grow, Jio’s focus on these key areas is likely to set a benchmark for the industry.