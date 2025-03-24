JUST CORSECA Launches New Line of Mobile and Laptop Accessories

JUST CORSECA, an established brand in audio and smart accessories, today announced the release of its latest collection of products designed for contemporary consumers. The new lineup features a neck fan, wireless charging sleeves for laptops, a laptop cooling stand, a mobile phone cooler and charger, and two models of wired earphones.

The SUPER COOL Neck Fan (JST820) utilizes semiconductor cooling technology to provide consistent airflow. This hands-free, USB-rechargeable device will be available in Black, White, and Blue. It is designed for portability during commutes, workouts, or outdoor activities. The fan can also feature a customizable silk-printed logo and comes in retail packaging suitable for gifting.

For laptop and tablet users, JUST CORSECA introduced the SLATE Wireless Charging Sleeves (JST816, JST814, JST812) in 16”, 14”, and 13” sizes. These sleeves offer device protection along with integrated wireless charging for mobile phones and true wireless earphones. They also include USB-C connectivity and a spacious interior. The sleeves are available in Black and Dark Blue and can be customized with a single-color logo.

The SOLITUDE RGB Laptop Cooling Stand (JST868) features a detachable high-performance fan and customizable RGB lighting. It also includes a MagSafe-compatible phone holder with a magnetic ring. The stand offers ergonomic benefits with its adjustable height and 360-degree rotation. It is constructed from premium grey materials and comes with a USB cable, user manual, and magnetic ring in retail packaging.

The SOLASTIC PRO X76 Mobile Phone Cooler (JST804) functions as both a phone cooler and a charger. Designed for gaming, streaming, and multitasking, it aims to prevent phone overheating. The device includes clips, a magnetic sheet, and a USB cable. Laser logo branding is also available, and it comes in premium retail packaging.

In the audio category, JUST CORSECA launched the SyncVibe Type-C Earphones (JST332) and SyncBeat Type-C Earphones (JST330). Both models feature Type-C connectivity, high-fidelity sound, 10mm drivers, rich bass, a built-in microphone, and one-button control. The SyncVibe will be available in Brown and Black, while the SyncBeat comes in Gunmetal and Black with reinforced connectors and a premium cable. The SyncBeat also includes extra ear tips. 1 Both earphone models are designed to be tangle-free and feature a premium finish.

Mr. Ritesh Goenka, Managing Director of Damson Technologies, the parent company of JUST CORSECA, stated that the new accessories aim to provide customers with practical technology solutions for their daily routines, addressing needs such as heat management, on-the-go charging, and audio experiences.

Pricing and Availability:

The new JUST CORSECA accessories will be available for purchase at major retail outlets across India and on e-commerce platforms starting March 31, 2025. The prices are as follows:

SUPER COOL Neck Fan (JST820): ₹4,699

SLATE Wireless Charging Sleeves (JST816, JST814, JST812): Starting at ₹4,799

SOLITUDE RGB Laptop Cooling Stand (JST868): ₹7,399

SOLASTIC PRO X76 Mobile Cooler (JST804): ₹3,199

Wired Earphones – SyncVibe Type-C Earphones (JST332) and SyncBeat Type-C

Earphones (JST330): ₹1,999

JUST CORSECA’s latest offerings aim to combine functionality with contemporary design for consumers seeking to enhance their mobile and computing experiences.