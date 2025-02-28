Kia EV4 Details: Battery, Power, Range Confirmed

Kia EV4 details emerge: 81.4 kWh battery, 201 Bhp power, and a 630 km range. Learn about the new electric vehicle's confirmed specifications.

Kia confirms the EV4 electric vehicle will offer a 630 kilometer range. The vehicle uses an 81.4 kWh battery pack. The EV4 produces 201 brake horsepower. This information comes directly from Kia’s recent presentations and published specifications.

The EV4 targets a broader market with its mid-size crossover design. Kia positions the EV4 as a key model in its electric vehicle expansion. The 630 kilometer range is based on WLTP testing standards. This range allows for long-distance travel. The 81.4 kWh battery pack provides the energy required for this range.

The 201 Bhp power output moves the vehicle. This output suggests a balance of performance and range. Kia designs the EV4 with a focus on interior space and technology. The vehicle features a minimalist dashboard. The dashboard includes a wide digital display. The display provides vehicle information and entertainment.

Kia focuses on fast charging capabilities. The EV4 supports high-speed charging. This reduces charging times. The vehicle’s architecture allows for quick energy replenishment. Specific charging times depend on the charging infrastructure.

The EV4 design incorporates Kia’s “Opposites United” philosophy. This design language emphasizes geometric shapes. The exterior features sharp lines. The interior uses sustainable materials. Kia aims to create a modern and spacious cabin.

Information released showcases a front-wheel-drive configuration. All-wheel-drive options are expected in future releases. The EV4 uses Kia’s E-GMP platform. This platform supports various electric vehicle models. The platform allows for flexible battery and motor configurations.

Kia emphasizes user experience. The EV4 includes advanced driver-assistance systems. These systems improve safety. The vehicle offers connected car features. Users can access remote vehicle functions.

The EV4 competes in the growing electric crossover segment. The segment includes vehicles from various manufacturers. Kia aims to differentiate the EV4 with its design, range, and technology. The vehicle’s price point remains a key factor. Pricing details will be released closer to the official launch date.

Kia plans to produce the EV4 in multiple locations. This production strategy supports global sales. The company aims to increase its electric vehicle production capacity. The EV4 plays a role in this expansion.

The vehicle’s interior features adjustable ambient lighting. This lighting allows for personalized cabin settings. The EV4 includes a premium sound system. The sound system enhances the in-car entertainment experience.

Kia provides over-the-air software updates. These updates keep the vehicle’s systems current. The updates allow for feature enhancements. The updates also address potential software issues.

The EV4’s battery pack uses advanced cell technology. This technology improves energy density. It also extends the battery’s lifespan. The vehicle includes a heat pump system. This system improves climate control. The heat pump also increases range in cold weather.

Kia designed the EV4 with aerodynamic features. These features improve fuel consumption. They also reduce wind noise. The vehicle includes regenerative braking. Regenerative braking recharges the battery during deceleration.

The EV4’s digital display integrates navigation. The navigation system provides real-time traffic updates. The system also locates charging stations. The vehicle offers voice control. Voice control allows hands-free operation of various functions.

Kia aims to reduce the environmental impact of its vehicles. The EV4 uses sustainable materials in its construction. The company plans to recycle battery components. Kia focuses on responsible manufacturing practices.