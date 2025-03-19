Kia India Announces Vehicle Price Hike of Up to 3% Starting April

Kia India will increase vehicle prices up to 3% across all models including Sonet, Seltos, Carens from April 1, 2025, due to rising input costs.

Kia India, a subsidiary of the South Korean automotive giant, has announced that it will increase the prices of its vehicles by up to 3% across its entire model range, effective from April 1, 2025. This decision comes in response to the escalating costs of raw materials and other input factors impacting the manufacturing process.

The price hike will affect all models currently sold by Kia in India, including popular vehicles like the Sonet, Syros, Seltos, Carens, Carnival, EV6, and the recently launched EV9. While the exact quantum of the price increase will vary depending on the model and variant, the company has stated that the hike will be capped at 3% of the current ex-showroom prices.

Kia India’s Senior Vice President for Sales and Marketing, Hardeep Singh Brar, commented on the price adjustment, stating, “As a brand committed to providing exceptional value and quality to our customers, we have always strived to offer the best vehicles at competitive prices. However, due to the rising costs of commodities and input materials, we will be increasing prices by up to 3% across all Kia models, effective from April 1, 2025.”

Brar further elaborated that while the company understands the challenges associated with price adjustments, this decision is necessary to ensure the continued delivery of high-quality and technologically advanced vehicles that customers expect from Kia. He also mentioned that Kia India will absorb a significant portion of the increased costs to minimize the impact on its valued customers.

This price hike marks the second upward revision in prices by Kia India in 2025. The company had previously increased prices by approximately 2% in January this year. The current announcement aligns with similar price increases declared by other major automotive manufacturers in India, such as Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki, who have also cited rising input costs as the primary reason for their respective price revisions.

Market analysts suggest that the consistent rise in commodity prices, including steel, aluminum, and precious metals used in vehicle manufacturing, coupled with increasing supply chain-related expenses, is compelling automakers to pass on some of the burden to consumers. Despite the price increase, Kia India remains optimistic about its sales performance in the Indian market. The company recorded a substantial year-on-year growth of 23.89% in February 2025, selling 25,026 units compared to 20,200 units in the same period last year. Kia India currently holds a market share of 6.57% in the Indian automotive sector.

The company’s bestselling models in February included the Sonet (7,598 units), followed by the Seltos (6,446 units) and the Carens (5,318 units). The newly launched subcompact SUV, Kia Syros, also garnered significant traction with 5,245 units sold and over 20,000 bookings.

For prospective buyers planning to purchase a Kia vehicle, it is advisable to make their purchase before April 1, 2025, to avoid the impending price hike. The exact price increase for each model variant will be officially announced by the company closer to the implementation date.

Kia India has been focusing on expanding its product portfolio in the Indian market. The company is expected to launch the 2025 iteration of its popular MPV, the Carens, in April 2025, which will also include an electric version. Additionally, the facelifted Kia EV6, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2025, is also slated for launch later this year.

The Indian automotive market continues to witness dynamic pricing strategies as manufacturers navigate fluctuating economic conditions and rising operational costs. Kia India’s decision to increase prices reflects the broader industry trend aimed at sustaining profitability while delivering quality products to consumers.