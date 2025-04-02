Kia India Reports 19.3% Sales Growth in March 2025

Kia India announced domestic sales of 25,525 units in March 2025, marking a 19.3% increase compared to the 21,400 units sold in March 2024. The company also reported strong quarterly and annual sales growth.

For the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, Kia India sold 75,576 units, a 15.6% rise from the 65,369 units sold in the same period last year. The company’s total sales for fiscal year 2024-25 reached 2,55,207 units, representing a 4% growth over the 2,45,634 units sold in the previous fiscal year.

The Sonet was the highest-selling model in March, contributing 30% to the total sales. The Seltos followed with 26%, while the Carens and the newly launched Syros accounted for 22% and 20% of the sales, respectively.

In addition to domestic sales, Kia India exported 26,892 units during the fiscal year, expanding its international presence.

The Kia Syros, launched recently, recorded sales of 15,986 units, indicating a strong initial reception from consumers.

Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, stated that the sales growth reflects customer trust in Kia’s products and the company’s commitment to providing quality mobility solutions. He added that the response to the Kia Syros within its first two months highlights the company’s understanding of consumer preferences.

Kia India reiterated its commitment to innovation and improving customer experiences in the Indian automotive market.