Kia India Reports 23.8% YoY Sales Increase in February 2025

Kia India has reported a strong year-on-year (YoY) sales growth in February 2025, continuing its positive momentum in the Indian automotive sector. The company recorded total sales of 25,026 units, reflecting a 23.8% rise compared to the 20,200 units sold in February 2024. This performance highlights Kia India’s consistent growth and increasing presence in the competitive passenger vehicle market.

Strong Demand for New and Existing Models

The recently introduced Kia Syros made a notable contribution, securing 5,425 units in sales during February. This strong response underscores the growing interest in Kia India’s latest offering. Meanwhile, the brand’s popular models, the Sonet and Seltos, maintained their solid performance with 7,598 units and 6,446 units sold respectively.

The Carens also retained its appeal among family car buyers, contributing 5,318 units to the monthly tally. In the premium segment, the Kia Carnival Limousine found 239 buyers, reaffirming Kia India’s appeal across different price points and consumer preferences.

Exports Performance

Along with its domestic success, Kia India also continued to expand its footprint in global markets. In February 2025, the company exported 2,042 units of its ‘Made in India’ vehicles to over 70 countries. This highlights the brand’s focus on delivering quality vehicles that cater to diverse consumer preferences worldwide.

Official Statement from Kia India

Commenting on the strong performance, Hardeep Singh Brar, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said, “Kia India is witnessing steady growth driven by strong customer demand and our commitment to advanced mobility solutions. The enthusiastic response to the Syros confirms that Indian buyers are keen to own vehicles with premium features and technology, with 46% of customers opting for top variants. At the same time, our core products – Sonet, Seltos, and Carens – continue to enjoy strong demand, reflecting their popularity across segments.”

Focus on Innovation and Consumer-Centric Offerings

With a well-diversified product portfolio and a focus on evolving market preferences, Kia India remains committed to delivering technologically advanced vehicles with contemporary design. This approach, along with a focus on customer satisfaction, is expected to support the brand’s continued growth in the coming months.