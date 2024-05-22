Kickstarter Introduces Late Pledges for Campaigns

Kickstarter now allows late pledges, enabling backers to support projects after campaigns end, benefiting both creators and backers with extended funding opportunities.

Kickstarter has recently announced a significant update to its platform: the introduction of late pledges. This new feature allows backers to support projects even after the official campaign period has ended, offering both creators and backers additional opportunities to engage and fund creative endeavors.

What Are Late Pledges?

Late pledges enable backers to contribute funds to a Kickstarter campaign after its official funding period has concluded. Traditionally, once a campaign ends, no further pledges could be made through Kickstarter, often leading creators to rely on third-party platforms to continue raising funds. The late pledges feature, now integrated directly into Kickstarter, streamlines this process and keeps all activities within the same platform​​.

Benefits for Creators and Backers

For creators, late pledges offer several advantages:

Extended Funding Window: Creators can continue to raise funds beyond the initial campaign period, helping to reach stretch goals and enhance the project’s overall success. Unified Platform Management: By keeping all pledging activities within Kickstarter, creators avoid the complexities of managing third-party tools, reducing administrative burdens. Sustained Community Engagement: Creators can maintain momentum and keep engaging with their backer community, fostering a continuous support cycle​.

Backers also benefit from late pledges:

Additional Support Opportunities: Those who missed the initial campaign can still support their desired projects, ensuring they don’t miss out on unique rewards. Informed Decision-Making: Backers have more time to evaluate a project’s progress and viability before committing their funds. Streamlined Pledge Process: Using Kickstarter’s interface for late pledges simplifies the process, making it easier for backers already familiar with the platform​​.

How Late Pledges Work

To make a late pledge, backers can visit the project’s Kickstarter page, where they will find options explicitly designated for late pledges. The process is similar to making a pledge during the active campaign, but with the added benefit that the funds are charged immediately upon pledging. This ensures that the support reaches creators without delay, enabling them to continue their work seamlessly​​.

Rollout and Future Plans

Currently, the late pledges feature is available to a select group of creators as Kickstarter tests and refines its functionality based on feedback. The platform plans to expand this feature to all creators in the coming months, along with additional payment options such as American Express and Apple Pay.

Kickstarter’s introduction of late pledges marks a significant enhancement in the crowdfunding experience, making it easier for both creators and backers to achieve their goals. By integrating this feature, Kickstarter reinforces its commitment to supporting creative projects throughout their entire lifecycle, from pre-campaign preparation to post-campaign funding​​.