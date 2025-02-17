KiranaPro Becomes India’s First ONDC-Powered Quick Commerce Platform, Expanding Digital Retail Infrastructure

KiranaPro, an AI-powered quick commerce platform, has emerged as India’s first and only ONDC-integrated quick commerce company. With this development, KiranaPro leverages the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to seamlessly connect kirana store owners with a vast customer base across the country. This move aligns with the company’s vision to build Public Digital Infrastructure (PDI) that fosters an equitable and inclusive digital economy.

Strengthening Small Retailers with ONDC Integration

The integration of ONDC empowers KiranaPro to onboard over 7 lakh registered vendors, allowing rapid growth and unlocking new opportunities for small retailers. By the end of the year, the company aims to scale further by onboarding over 1 million vendors, ensuring 10-minute grocery deliveries in multiple cities across India.

Unlike conventional quick commerce platforms, which rely on centralized warehousing, KiranaPro follows a hyperlocal model that connects neighborhood kirana stores directly with customers. This innovative approach not only offers a broader product selection but also strengthens community engagement, builds trust, and promotes economic empowerment for small retailers. Furthermore, KiranaPro’s AI-driven platform facilitates a seamless digital transition for small businesses, bridging the gap between traditional retail and technology-driven commerce.

Expansion Plans and Scaling Strategy

Currently, KiranaPro has onboarded or confirmed around 30,000 stores, with significant expansion plans underway. The acquisition of Joper.app has been instrumental in its scaling strategy. Following its ONDC integration, KiranaPro is set to roll out operations in Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram this month, with further expansion across Kerala and other cities.

Leadership Insights on ONDC-Powered Growth

Deepak Ravindran, Co-Founder & CEO, KiranaPro, emphasized, “By directly integrating into the nationwide ONDC network, we can efficiently scale operations and onboard lakhs of kirana stores across multiple states. Our voice-integrated platform will particularly benefit customers in smaller cities and towns, granting them access to services typically available in major metropolitan areas. Through this initiative, neighborhood stores will be equipped with cutting-edge technology, enabling them to compete with larger market players and generate higher revenue.”

Dipankar Sarkar, Co-Founder & CTO, KiranaPro, added, “As the only ONDC-powered quick commerce platform, KiranaPro is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence to transform digital commerce. By leveraging AI-powered technology, we aim to introduce innovative solutions that will benefit millions of customers across India.”

ONDC’s Vision for India’s Digital Commerce

T Koshy, MD & CEO, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), stated, “The KiranaPro team has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to utilizing AI technology for seamless ONDC integration. This enables customers to connect with millions of small vendors nationwide. India’s digital economy thrives on interoperable and scalable networks that encourage inclusive participation, as opposed to closed ecosystems. KiranaPro exemplifies how innovative solutions can be implemented within such an open network, paving the way for a more accessible and connected future.”

Aligning with India’s Public Digital Infrastructure (PDI) Mission

The full-scale ONDC integration of KiranaPro aligns with the Indian government’s mission to develop Public Digital Infrastructure, similar to UPI and Aadhaar, ensuring that digital commerce remains scalable, inclusive, and accessible. This initiative also resonates with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at the AI Action Summit in Paris, where he highlighted the need to democratize technology and build people-centric applications.

As India’s first ONDC-powered quick commerce company, KiranaPro is redefining hyperlocal grocery deliveries, making them smarter, faster, and more efficient while promoting digital inclusion nationwide.