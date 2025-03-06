KODAK TVs Announces Exciting Deals During Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

The Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale is all set to offer customers significant discounts on a wide range of products, including televisions. KODAK TVs has also announced attractive offers across its smart TV range, providing options that cater to different preferences and budgets. The 7-day sale will begin with early access for Flipkart Plus members from 6th March 2025 onwards.

Range of Smart TVs with Attractive Pricing

During this sale, KODAK TVs is bringing a variety of models at affordable prices, starting from INR 5,999. The selection includes HD Ready, Full HD, 4K, and QLED TVs, ensuring that customers can find a model that fits both their requirements and their budget.

QLED TVs with Advanced Features

The newest KODAK TVs QLED range, powered by Google TV, offers a host of advanced features along with excellent picture quality. Available in sizes of 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches, these models are available starting at INR 20,999. Key highlights include DTS TRUSURROUND sound, a QLED 4K display capable of showing 1.1 billion colors, support for Dolby Atmos, HDR 10, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage.

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the brand licensee for KODAK TVs, is the first Indian company to manufacture QLED TVs integrated with Google TV. Buyers will also benefit from useful features like multiple user profiles, child-friendly settings, and voice control for managing smart home devices.

Kodak 9XPRO Series with Android 11

Alongside its QLED models, KODAK TVs is offering great deals on its 9XPRO series, which runs on Android 11. This series includes a 32-inch HD Ready model and several Full HD options. Prices for the 9XPRO series start at INR 9,999.

Key features include a Realtek Processor, Dolby Digital Plus support, built-in Netflix, Google Assistant, and Chromecast integration.

Kodak SE Series – Affordable and Feature-Rich

The KODAK TVs SE series offers budget-friendly options that deliver solid performance for everyday entertainment. Equipped with an A35*4 processor, these TVs provide surround sound output with 20W speakers in the 24-inch model and 30W speakers in the 32-inch and 43-inch models. Connectivity options include Miracast, Wi-Fi, HDMI, and USB.

The series also features 512MB RAM and 4GB ROM, with pre-installed apps such as YouTube, Prime Video, Sony Liv, and Zee5. The 32-inch and 43-inch versions sport bezel-less designs, while the 24-inch variant features a sleek thin bezel. The 32-inch model is available at INR 7,999.

Exclusive Bank Offer

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, customers purchasing KODAK TVs can also enjoy a 5% Unlimited Cashback when using a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, adding further savings on top of already discounted prices.

List of KODAK TVs Models and Sale Prices

A wide range of KODAK TVs will be available at discounted prices during the sale. The 24SE5002 model will be offered at INR 5,999, while the 329X5051 model is priced at INR 9,999. The 32HDX7XPRO will be available for INR 9,799, and the 32SE5001BL model is listed at INR 7,999.

Moving up to larger screens, the 409X5061 is priced at INR 14,999, the 429X5071 at INR 15,499, and the 439X5081 at INR 16,999. For those seeking 43-inch options, the 43MT5055 is priced at INR 20,999, while the 43SE5004BL will cost INR 14,499.

The 50CAPROGT5012 will be available at INR 24,999, with the 50MT5011 priced at INR 26,499. Larger sizes include the 55MT5022 at INR 30,499 and the 65MT5033 at INR 42,999. These prices, combined with Flipkart’s exclusive bank offers, make this sale an excellent opportunity for upgrading to KODAK TVs.