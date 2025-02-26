KTM 390 Adventure Deliveries Start Nationwide

KTM 390 Adventure deliveries begin. Riders across India receive their new adventure motorcycles. Read details on the rollout and bike specifications.

KTM begins deliveries of the 390 Adventure across India. Customers receive their motorcycles after a period of anticipation. The rollout marks a significant moment for riders who seek an adventure-touring machine. Deliveries started within select dealerships and expanded nationwide.

The 390 Adventure features a 373cc single-cylinder engine. This engine produces a power output suitable for both on-road and off-road riding. The motorcycle includes features like ride-by-wire throttle, traction control, and cornering ABS. These features enhance rider safety and control.

Deliveries follow the official launch of the updated model. The updated model includes changes to the electronics and chassis. The company focuses on improving the bike’s off-road capabilities. This focus addresses feedback from existing riders.

Customers report receiving their bikes with standard accessories. These include hand guards and a skid plate. Dealerships conduct pre-delivery inspections. Inspections ensure the motorcycles meet quality standards.

The 390 Adventure targets riders who want a versatile motorcycle. The bike’s design allows for long-distance touring and off-road exploration. The company positions the 390 Adventure as a mid-range adventure bike. This positioning makes it accessible to a wider audience.

KTM dealerships provide training to new owners. Training covers basic maintenance and riding techniques. The training helps riders understand the bike’s features. It also emphasizes safe riding practices.

The company releases a statement regarding the delivery process. The statement confirms the commitment to customer satisfaction. It also highlights the company’s focus on expanding its presence in the adventure-touring segment.

The 390 Adventure competes with other motorcycles in its class. These motorcycles include models from BMW and Royal Enfield. The competition drives manufacturers to improve their offerings. Customers benefit from increased choices and improved features.

The motorcycle includes a TFT display. The display provides riders with information about speed, RPM, and other parameters. Riders can customize the display to suit their preferences. The bike also includes a quickshifter. This feature allows for clutchless gear changes.

The company notes increased interest in adventure-touring motorcycles. This interest reflects a growing trend among Indian riders. Riders seek motorcycles capable of handling diverse terrains. The 390 Adventure aims to meet this demand.

Dealerships report positive feedback from customers. Customers express satisfaction with the bike’s performance and features. They also note the improved build quality.

The delivery process involves coordination between the manufacturer and dealerships. This coordination ensures a smooth transition for customers. The company provides dealerships with logistical support. This support includes transportation and inventory management.

The 390 Adventure features adjustable suspension. This feature allows riders to customize the bike’s setup. Riders can adjust the suspension for different riding conditions. The bike also includes spoke wheels. Spoke wheels improve off-road performance.

The company provides warranty and service support for the 390 Adventure. This support includes scheduled maintenance and repairs. Customers can access service through authorized dealerships.

The 390 Adventure’s design incorporates elements from KTM’s rally bikes. These elements include a high-mounted exhaust and a tall windscreen. These features enhance the bike’s off-road capabilities.

The company plans to expand its network of dealerships. This expansion will improve access to the 390 Adventure. It will also improve access to service and support.

The 390 Adventure’s sales figures will provide insight into the bike’s popularity. These figures will also indicate the growth of the adventure-touring segment.

The bike includes a large fuel tank. This allows for extended riding range. This range is important for long-distance touring.

The company focuses on improving the rider experience. This focus includes improving the bike’s ergonomics and comfort. The 390 Adventure includes a comfortable seat. This seat supports long rides.

The delivery process indicates a strong demand for the 390 Adventure. This demand reflects the bike’s appeal to Indian riders.