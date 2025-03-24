Lamborghini India: Sold Out Until 2027 Amidst Unprecedented Demand Surge

Lamborghini demand in India soars! Sold out until 2027 as millionaires queue for Huracan, Urus, Revuelto. Discover why India can't get enough of these supercars.

Imagine having millions, even billions, and still facing a waiting list years long just to get your dream machine. That’s the reality for India’s burgeoning class of ultra-rich individuals who are fueling an unprecedented surge in demand for Lamborghini supercars. The Italian luxury automaker has confirmed its order books in India are completely full until 2027, leaving many aspirational owners with a multi-year wait to park a raging bull in their garage.

This extraordinary demand, despite price tags starting at a cool ₹4 crore and soaring to ₹8.89 crore (before taxes and other levies), underscores India’s position as a rapidly expanding market for high-end automobiles. Models like the Huracan, the popular Urus SUV, and the new Revuelto hybrid supercar are all contributing to this sales frenzy.

What’s driving this insatiable appetite for Lamborghini in India? Several factors appear to be at play. Firstly, India’s economy continues to expand, creating a significant increase in the number of high-net-worth individuals. This growing affluence translates directly into a greater capacity and willingness to spend on luxury goods, including supercars.

Secondly, Lamborghini has successfully captured the attention of a younger demographic in India. Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, has pointed out that India boasts the brand’s youngest customer base globally after China, with the average Lamborghini buyer in India being under 40 years old. This youthful enthusiasm for performance and prestige is a powerful engine driving sales.

Consider Rohan Mehra, a 35-year-old tech entrepreneur from Bangalore. He recently booked a Lamborghini Urus but was told the delivery would likely be in early 2027. “I’ve always dreamt of owning a Lamborghini,” he says. “The Urus combines that supercar thrill with practicality for Indian roads. The wait is frustrating, but it just shows how much everyone wants one.” Stories like Rohan’s are becoming increasingly common across India’s major metropolitan cities.

The allure of owning a Lamborghini in India is amplified by the high import duties. These vehicles are imported as completely built units, attracting a customs duty of 100%. While this doubles the price, it also adds to the exclusivity and desirability of the brand. Owning a Lamborghini in India is not just about transportation; it’s a powerful statement of success and arrival.

Despite these high costs, Lamborghini’s sales figures in India speak volumes. In 2024, the company achieved its best-ever sales performance in the country, delivering 113 units. This marked a significant 10% increase compared to 2023 and was the first time Lamborghini crossed the three-digit sales milestone in India. Globally, Lamborghini also experienced a record year, selling 10,687 cars, a 6% growth over the previous year.

The Urus SUV has been a game-changer for Lamborghini in India, accounting for approximately 50% of the company’s total sales. Its blend of supercar performance and SUV practicality resonates well with Indian buyers who often face challenging road conditions. The introduction of new models like the Revuelto, Lamborghini’s first plug-in hybrid, is also generating considerable excitement and contributing to the long waiting list.

Lamborghini recognizes the immense potential of the Indian market and is taking steps to further strengthen its presence. The company plans to open its fourth showroom in India soon, expanding its reach beyond the existing dealerships in major cities. This expansion reflects Lamborghini’s confidence in the continued growth of the luxury car market in India.

Interestingly, Lamborghini is not alone in experiencing this surge in demand. Other luxury car brands like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Rolls-Royce have also reported heightened interest and increased sales in India, particularly among younger buyers. This trend suggests a broader shift in consumer behavior, with a growing number of affluent Indians prioritizing luxury and performance vehicles.

While the overall Indian car market sees annual sales of around 4 million units, luxury vehicles still represent a small fraction, estimated at around 1%. Within this niche segment, brands like Lamborghini and Mercedes-Maybach are witnessing exponential growth. Mercedes-Maybach, for instance, reported a staggering 145% growth in India in 2024.

The fact that Lamborghini’s order books are full until 2027 is a clear indicator of the strength of the Indian luxury car market and the enduring appeal of the Lamborghini brand. For those with the means, the dream of owning a Lamborghini remains powerful, even if it requires a صبر of several years. This multi-year waiting list is not deterring buyers; instead, it seems to be further solidifying Lamborghini’s status as one of the most coveted and exclusive automotive brands in India. As India’s economic growth continues, the demand for these ultimate status symbols is only expected to rise, making the wait for a brand-new Lamborghini an increasingly common experience for the country’s elite.