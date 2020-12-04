Latest iOS 14.2 update now enables iPhone 8 and later devices to make FaceTime calls at 1080p over Wi-Fi

Apple has introduced a new iOS update that makes iPhone 8 and later devices to be able to make FaceTime video calls over Wi-Fi at 1080p resolution. The same was made available only till the iPhone X and older devices to make FaceTime video calls over Wi-Fi at 1080 pixel resolution post the update to iOS 14.

This should come as a welcome change for owners of older iPhone devices as they can now have clearer visuals while doing video chats. So far, users of iPhone 8 or later devices were restricted to FaceTime calls at 720p resolutions over a Wi-Fi connection.

The above has been revealed in the specification comparison section that mentioned the upgrade in resolution for FaceTime video chats for iPhone 8 or later devices post the update to iOS 14.2. That way, the list of iPhone devices now capable of FaceTime chats at 1080p resolution include the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, and the latest iPhone 12 series.

Apple meanwhile stated the iOS 14.2 has more to it with regards to FaceTime video chats as there also is the new ‘eye contact feature’ introduced as well. This refers to a new feature that makes adjustments to both the user’s eye as well as the face to make it seem as if the person is staring right at the caller even if he or she is staring at the screen and not the camera.

Apple said this has been brought about by the use of machine learning technology and goes a long way in making the conversation more natural as that is the manner we interact in real life. However, the same gets distorted to some extent as we tend to stare at the display and not the camera while chatting.

Meanwhile, users of the iPhone 12 series will be able to do FaceTime video chats in 1080p resolution in both Wi-Fi as well as 5G. For other iPhone versions, FaceTime calls at 1080p cannot be made via phone data.