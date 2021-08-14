Latest iPhone 13 rumor claims bigger batteries, price could be similar to iPhone 12

With the iPhone 13 expected to make landfall sometime in September, the rumor stream remains incessant. The latest we have here claimed the iPhone 13 will have a bigger battery than the iPhone 12 but will still be priced in the vicinity of its predecessor. Further, other changes expected are upgrades to the camera as well as the display.

As is already being speculated, there are going to be four iPhone 13 models set for launch this year. However, as TrendForce predicted, since the device won’t feature any significant hardware upgrade compared to the iPhone 12, there isn’t likely to be any significant change in the manufacturing process and hence the cost involved for the same. As such, there likely isn’t much reason for Apple to increase the prices of the upcoming iPhone series.

The TrendForce report also claimed the iPhone 13 will come with a flexible charging circuit which again is all about the battery involved. According to the market research firm, the new iPhone model will come with bigger batteries than what the iPhone 12 series came with. This coupled with a next-gen 5nm Apple processor is expected to provide for even better battery run times while also having better processing power to boot as well.

Among the other changes that the next-gen iPhone device will likely come with include better 5G connectivity given that Apple is expected to enhance mmWave 5G support to more regions in the world.

Meanwhile, there have also been rumors about Apple opting for the faster 25W charging support for the iPhone 13, which, if true, is going to be the fastest any iPhone has ever got recharged. However, given that Apple has given up on including the charger adapter in the retail packaging, iPhone 13 will have to spend more in procuring new compatible charging bricks.

The iPhone 13 series is also likely to feature an LTPO panel with refresh rates of 120Hz for the Pro models. The two base models however are expected to continue with the same standard 60 Hz displays even though even mid-range Android smartphones have gone for 90 Hz to even 120 Hz displays.