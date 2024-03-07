Lava Blaze Curve 5G with 120Hz Curved AMOLED Display and 64MP Primary Camera Launched at Rs 17,999

In a significant move to upgrade its smartphone lineup, Lava has introduced the Blaze Curve 5G, a device that combines impressive features with affordability. Aimed at providing high-end specifications at a mid-range price point, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G has been launched in India at a competitive price of Rs 17,999. This launch marks a noteworthy advancement in Lava’s commitment to offering feature-packed smartphones to the Indian market.

Key Highlights:

120Hz Curved AMOLED Display for immersive viewing

64MP primary camera for high-quality photography

MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset for powerful performance

8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage options

5,000mAh battery with fast charging support

Launched at Rs 17,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant

Performance and Display

At the heart of the Lava Blaze Curve 5G lies the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, ensuring a seamless performance across tasks​​​​. This is complemented by 8GB of RAM and options for 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, catering to various user needs for space and speed. The phone also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate on its curved AMOLED display, providing users with smooth and vibrant visuals whether they are gaming or scrolling through content.

Camera and Battery Life

Photography enthusiasts will find the 64MP primary camera appealing, as it promises to deliver high-quality images and videos. Alongside, the device features a triple-rear camera setup, ensuring versatility in photography​​. Powering the device is a robust 5,000mAh battery, which supports 18W fast charging, offering extended usage times and quick recharges​​.

Design and Availability

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G showcases an elegant design with a curved display, setting it apart from its competitors. It is expected to come in shades of green and black, offering options to suit different user preferences. The smartphone is now available for purchase in India, launched at an attractive price point of Rs 17,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage​​.

Comprehensive Specifications

The device boasts a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 800nits peak brightness, ensuring vivid and smooth visuals. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and Mali G68 GPU, it comes with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 8GB virtual RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Running on Android 13, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G is eligible for two Android version upgrades and three years of security patch updates​​.

The Lava Blaze Curve 5G stands out as a notable contender in the mid-range smartphone segment, especially for those prioritizing display quality and camera capabilities. With its competitive pricing, Lava aims to capture the attention of tech-savvy users looking for premium features without breaking the bank. The inclusion of a high-refresh-rate curved AMOLED display and a potent 64MP camera, coupled with the robust MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, makes it an appealing choice for those who seek performance and aesthetics at an affordable price point. As the smartphone market continues to evolve, the Lava Blaze Curve 5G represents a significant step forward for Lava in establishing itself as a brand that combines innovation with value.